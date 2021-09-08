QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - OpSens Inc. ("OpSens" or the "Company") (TSX: OPS) (OTCQX: OPSSF), a medical device cardiology-focused company delivering diagnostic and treatment solutions based on its proprietary optical technology, today announced the appointment of Lori Chmura to its board of Directors, effective September 8.

"The OpSens board continues to evolve to help enable the Company to take advantage of the emerging growth opportunities we are creating with our proprietary sensing technology," said Alan Milinazzo, OpSens Executive Chairman. "We are excited to welcome Lori who brings a strong executive background with highly relevant global commercial experience which will enhance the board's overall capabilities."

Louis Laflamme, President and Chief Executive Officer: "In addition to her diverse medical device experience, Lori also brings a clinician's perspective to the table. We look forward to her unique perspective and believe she will make a great addition to OpSens' Board."

"I am delighted to be joining OpSens' Board of Directors and to support a market leader with such innovative and impactful products in cardiology," said Mrs. Chmura. "I am grateful for the opportunity to share my experience and point of view as a member of the OpSens' board. The team's commitment to quality, passion, excellence, and execution is remarkable. I look forward to contributing clinical and market insights to the team as they embark upon this chapter of growth, while supporting initiatives which create shareholder value," she concluded.

Lori Chmura brings more than 20 years of experience in the medical device industry. She is currently President and Chief Executive Officer of Soundbite, a privately-held medical device company dedicated to developing clinically relevant and innovative solutions, enabled by their proprietary shock wave technology platform, for the interventional treatment of challenging coronary and peripheral arterial diseases burdened by calcium. Prior to Soundbite, Mrs. Chmura led Dune Medical, a privately held company in the women's health space, as the Chief Executive Officer, exiting in April of 2020.

Mrs. Chmura began her career as a Critical Care Registered Nurse (CCRN), working in critical care, trauma, and emergency medicine at Yale New Haven Hospital, Emory University Hospital, and St Joseph's of Atlanta. She transitioned into the medical device industry and has held numerous leadership roles within several blue-chip medical device companies, including Medtronic, Covidien and Johnson and Johnson.

Highly regarded within the industry, Mrs. Chmura is a champion of change management and passionate about delivering growth. She has led numerous Women's leadership initiatives and currently serves on the ADVAMED Women's Executive Network Board (WEN) and is Past President-Elect of the Atlanta Chapter board for the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association. She holds a BSN from Southern Connecticut State University.

OpSens focuses mainly in interventional cardiology. The Company offers an advanced optical-based pressure guidewire that aims at improving the clinical outcome of patients with coronary artery disease. Its flagship product, the OptoWire, is a second-generation fiber optic pressure guidewire designed to provide the lowest drift in the industry and excellent lesions access. The OptoWire has been used in the diagnosis and treatment of over 150,000 patients in more than 30 countries. It is approved for sale in the United States, European Union, Japan, and Canada.

OpSens is also involved in industrial activities in developing, manufacturing, and installing innovative fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications.

