QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 23, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - OpSens Inc. ("OpSens" or the "Company") (TSX: OPS) (OTCQX: OPSSF), a medical device cardiology-focused company delivering innovative solutions based on its proprietary optical technology, today reported its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 ended August 31, 2021.

Fiscal Year Highlights

Record total revenue of $34.5 million in FY 2021 compared with $29.5 million in FY 2020, a 17% increase;

in FY 2021 compared with in FY 2020, a 17% increase; Record sales of coronary artery disease products at $22.9 million in FY 2021, compared with $18.7 million in FY 2020, a 22% increase;

in FY 2021, compared with in FY 2020, a 22% increase; Signed two agreements with major U.S. Group Purchasing Organizations (GPO) to provide its members with the Company's OptoWire;

OpSens Solutions received funding to develop an optical-based fuel monitoring system for aerospace applications, including civil aircrafts;

Awarded a contract to supply fiber optic absolute and differential pressure sensors for the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER);

The Company closed a $28.75 million bought deal public offering in February 2021 ;

bought deal public offering in ; Cash and cash equivalents at $38.6 million as of August 31, 2021 , an increase of $27.7 million versus last year period ended August 31, 2020 .

Recent Highlights

OpSens successfully completed first in-man study with the SavvyWire, its new guidewire for transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR or TAVI) procedures, can file product for regulatory 510(k) clearance with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA").

Management Commentary

"I am pleased with the strong progress made on both the operating and development sides of our business, as we report record annual revenues of $34.5 million in fiscal 2021, while advancing our TAVR pipeline product with the completion of our in-man study. The many exciting developments of the past few months are setting OpSens up for continued growth, as we remain on track to commercialize our innovative product for TAVR in 2022," said Louis Laflamme, President and CEO of OpSens. "The closing of the $28.75 million financing in February will contribute to the enhancement of the commercialization and marketing strategy for TAVR and coronary artery disease products."

"The Company made great progress in the U.S. market, signing two, three-year contracts with major U.S. GPOs. An agreement signed with Cathmedical in Spain enables the integration of the OpSens system into the Picasso hemodynamic system and opens up additional seamless integrations like this in other markets," Laflamme added.

"We are optimistic as we look ahead to fiscal 2022 and beyond. Our continued progress over the past few years to create, manufacture and deliver innovative medical products was highlighted throughout the year. I congratulate the OpSens team for their determination to provide customers with continued access to our technology," concluded Mr. Laflamme.

Fiscal Year Financial Results - Year Ended August 31, 2021

Total revenue was $34.5 million in FY 2021 compared with $29.5 million in FY 2020 an increase of $5 million or 17%. The increase was reduced by a negative exchange rate impact of $1.4 million for the year.

Sales of products for the measurement of coronary artery disease (Fractional Flow Reserve ("FFR") and diastolic pressure ratio ("dPR")) were $22.9 million in FY 2021 compared with $18.7 million in FY 2020. The $4.2 million increase was primarily related to the increase in the U.S. and EMEA markets.

Sales of optical medical systems, including the Company's partnership for ventricular assist device sensors, were $8.1 million in FY 2021 compared with $8.3 million in FY 2020.

Industrial sales increased 36% to $3.4 million in FY 2021, compared with $2.5 million in FY 2020. The increase was driven by a higher volume of orders in the nuclear fields.

Operating expenses in FY 2021 reached $19.6 million compared with $19.3 million in FY 2020. The increase is mostly attributable to additional expenses of $1.4 million in our general and administrative costs pertaining to higher headcount and professional fees partially offset by a decrease of $1.1 million in sales and marketing as activities throughout much of the year were restrained by COVID-19.

Gross margins were 54% in FY 2021 compared to 53% in FY 2020 driven by increased higher sales volumes and related economies combined with enhanced productivity and lower cost of goods sold for the OptoWire III.

Net loss was $1.2 million during FY 2021 compared with a net loss of $2.6 million in FY 2020. The improvement is primarily driven by increased sales of coronary artery disease products.

OpSens had a cash position of $38.6 million as of August 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter Financial Results – Three-Month Period Ended August 31, 2021

Total revenue was $8.1 million in the Q4 2021 compared with $7.6 million in Q4 2020 an increase of $0.5 million or 7%. The increase was reduced by a negative exchange rate impact of $0.5 million for the quarter.

Sales of products for the diagnosis and treatment of coronary artery disease (FFR and dPR) were $5.3 million in Q4 2021 compared with $4.8 million in Q4 2020. The $0.5 million increase was primarily attributed to the increase in the Canadian and U.S. markets.

Sales of optical medical systems, including the Company's partnership for ventricular assist device sensors, were $2.0 million in Q4 2021 compared with $2.3 million in Q4 2020.

Industrial sales increased to $0.7 million in Q4 2021, compared with $0.5 million in Q4 2020.

Gross margins were stable at 50% in Q4 2021 compared in Q4 2020.

Operating expenses in Q4 2021 were $5.3 million compared with $3.8 million in Q4 2020. The increase of $1.5 million in operating expenses is mostly attributable to additional expenses of $0.8 million in our general and administrative costs pertaining to higher headcount and professional fees, and by an increase of $0.8 million in sales and marketing as activities were strongly impacted by COVID-19 last year.

Net loss was $1.2 million during Q4 2021 compared with a net income of $0.6 million in Q4 2020. The $1.8 million decrease in net earnings is mainly the result of an increase expenses to drive growth in our coronary artery disease products and development our TAVR product, as well as the recognition of a non-recuring grant of $0.9 million from the Canadian government last year.

Table A

Consolidated statement of results (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except for information per share) Three-month period ended August 31, 2021 Three-month period ended August 31, 2020 For the year ended August 31, 2021 For the year ended August 31, 2020

$ $ $ $









Revenues







Sales







Medical 7,335 7,060 30,985 26,996 Industrial 671 516 3,363 2,457

8,006 7,576 34,348 29,453 Other 60 - 116 -

8,066 7,576 34,464 29,453 Cost of Sales 4,050 3,760 15,783 13,834 Gross margin 4,016 3,816 18,681 15,619 Gross margin (%) 50% 50% 54% 53%









Operating Expenses







Administration 1,794 1,015 6,473 5,041 Sales and marketing 2,191 1,458 7,649 8,780 R&D 1,340 1,312 5,510 5,441

5,325 3,785 19,632 19,262









Other income (19) (882) (740) (1,683) Financial expenses (income)





(62) 356 918 684









Income (loss) before income taxes (1,200) 557 (1,129) (2,644) Income taxes 15 - 21 -









Net income (loss) (1,215) 557 (1,150) (2,644)









Net income (loss) per share – Basic and diluted (0.01) 0.01 (0.01) (0.03)

Table B

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS (in thousands of Canadian dollars) As at As at August 31, 2021 August 31, 2020 $ $





Cash and cash equivalents 38,563 10,884 Trade and other receivables 4,135 4,041 Inventories 6,115 6,505 Total Current Assets 49,783 22,543 Property, plant, and equipment 2,731 3,230 Intangible assets 1,677 1,622 Right-of-use assets 4,322 4,513 Total Assets 58,513 31,908





Current liabilities 7,395 5,655 Long-term debt 4,595 6,608 Lease liabilities 4,193 4,298 Total Liabilities 16,183 16,561 Shareholders' equity 42,330 15,347

Conference Call Today

Louis Laflamme, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Robin Villeneuve, Chief Financial Officer, will hold a conference call to discuss the quarter's financial results at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) today, November 23, 2021.

Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (833) 756-0865 or (412) 317-5754 or can listen via a live webcast, from the link available in the Investors section of the Company's website or at Investors section of the Company's website or at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2512/43575 , 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the conference call.

A replay will be available after the call, in the Investors section of the Company's website at https://opsens.com/investors/.

About OpSens Inc. (www.OpSens.com or www.OpSensmedical.com)

OpSens focuses mainly in interventional cardiology. The Company offers an advanced optical-based pressure guidewire that aims at improving the clinical outcome of patients with coronary artery disease. Its flagship product, the OptoWire, is a second-generation fiber optic pressure guidewire designed to provide the lowest drift in the industry and excellent lesions access. The OptoWire has been used in the diagnosis and treatment of over 150,000 patients in more than 30 countries. It is approved for sale in the United States, European Union, Japan, and Canada.

OpSens is also involved in industrial activities in developing, manufacturing, and installing innovative fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, and achievements of OpSens to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the said forward-looking statements.

For further information: please contact: Louis Laflamme, CPA, CA, Chief Executive Officer, 418.781.0333; Robin Villeneuve, CPA, CA Chief Financial Officer, 418.781.0333

