QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - OpSens Inc. ("OpSens" or the "Company") (TSX: OPS) (OTCQX: OPSSF), a medical device cardiology-focused company delivering diagnostic and treatment solutions based on its proprietary optical technology, today reported its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021, ended November 30, 2020.

First Quarter Financial Highlights

Total revenue of $8.3 million , an increase of 19%, compared with $7.0 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2020;

, an increase of 19%, compared with for the first quarter of fiscal 2020; FFR and dPR sales of $5.3 million , an increase of 23%, compared with $4.3 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2020;

, an increase of 23%, compared with for the first quarter of fiscal 2020; Net income of $0.6 million , an improvement of $2.5 million , compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2020;

, an improvement of , compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2020; Cash and cash equivalents were $12.2 million as of November 30, 2020 ( $10.9 million as of August 31, 2020 ).

Recent Developments

Awarded 3-year contract in October 2020 with major American group purchasing organization ("GPO") to provide access to the OptoWire to their member hospitals across the United States ;

with major American group purchasing organization ("GPO") to provide access to the OptoWire to their member hospitals across ; Progress in the development of a guidewire for transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVI or TAVR) procedures.

Management Commentary

"I am pleased with the financial results of the first quarter of fiscal 2021, as we achieved solid double-digit top- and-bottom line growth. These positive results reflect the continued confidence of our customers and partners in our team, products and technologies," said Louis Laflamme, President and CEO of OpSens. "During the first quarter, we made strong progress to increase the adoption of the OptoWire in the coronary artery stenosis measurement market, particularly in the United States where we executed our first group purchasing agreement. We are in discussions with others and believe this, coupled with the introduction of the OptoWire III, will be key to the expansion of the OptoWire going forward."

Financial Results – Quarter ended November 30, 2020

Total revenue was $8.3 million, an increase of 19% in the first quarter of 2021 compared with $7.0 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Sales of products for the measurement of coronary artery stenosis (Fractional Flow Reserve ("FFR") and diastolic pressure ratio ("dPR")) were $5.3 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared with $4.3 million in the same period in 2020, an increase of 23%. The increase in sales is primarily the result of growth in the Japanese, American, European, and Canadian markets despite several cardiology laboratories operating at reduced levels due to COVID-19.

Sales of optical medical systems, including the Company's 5-year supply agreement for ventricular assist device sensors, were $2.0 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared with $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Industrial sales increased 89% to $1.0 million during the first quarter of 2021 due to overall increase of activities in aeronautic and power electronics applications.

Operating expenses in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 were $4.4 million, down $1.2 million compared with $5.6 million in the first quarter of 2020. The improvement in operating expenses is attributable to a decrease in sales and marketing expenses.

Net income was $0.6 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared with a net loss of $1.9 million in the first quarter of 2020. The $2.5 million improvement is due to a $0.8 million increase in gross margin, a $1.2 million improvement in operating costs, and a $0.5 million subsidy from the Canadian government.

OpSens had a cash and cash equivalents of $12.2 million as of November 30, 2020 ($10.9 million as of August 31, 2020).

Table A

Consolidated statement of results (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except for information per share) For the quarter ended

November 30, 2020 For the quarter ended

November 30, 2019 $ $





Revenues



Sales



Medical 7,336 6,461 Industrial 1,000 528

8,336 6,989 Cost of Sales 3,664 3,079 Gross margin 4,672 3,910 Gross margin (%) 56% 56%





Operating Expenses



Administration 1,469 1,475 Sales and marketing 1,588 2,850 R&D 1,295 1,296

4,352 5,621





Other income (490) - Financial expenses 216 160





Net earnings (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) 594 (1,871)





Net earnings (loss) per share – Basic and diluted 0.01 (0.02)

Table B

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS (in thousands of Canadian dollars) As at As at November 30, 2020 August 31, 2020 $ $





Cash and cash equivalents 12,158 10,884 Trade and other receivables 3,777 4,041 Inventories 6,989 6,505 Total Current Assets 24,202 22,543 Property, plant, and equipment 3,048 3,230 Intangible assets 1,682 1,622 Right-of-use assets 4,368 4,513 Total Assets 33,300 31,908





Current liabilities 6,723 5,655 Long-term debt 6,348 6,608 Lease liabilities 4,213 4,298 Total Liabilities 17,284 16,561 Shareholders' equity 16,016 15,347

About OpSens Inc. (www.OpSens.com or www.OpSensmedical.com)

OpSens focuses mainly on coronary artery stenosis measurement in interventional cardiology. The Company offers an advanced optical-based pressure guidewire that aims at improving the clinical outcome of patients with coronary artery disease. Its flagship product, the OptoWire, is a second-generation fiber optic pressure guidewire designed to provide the lowest drift in the industry and excellent lesions access. The OptoWire has been used in the diagnosis and treatment of over 100,000 patients in more than 30 countries. It is approved for sale in the United States, European Union, Japan, and Canada.

OpSens is also involved in industrial activities in developing, manufacturing, and installing innovative fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, and achievements of OpSens to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the said forward-looking statements.

