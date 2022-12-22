/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 22, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - OpSens Inc. ("OpSens" or the "Company") (TSX: OPS) (OTCQX: OPSSF), a medical device cardiology-focused company delivering innovative solutions based on its proprietary optical technology, is pleased to announce that it has filed and obtained a receipt for its preliminary short form base shelf prospectus ("Preliminary Shelf Prospectus") with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada (excluding the territories). Once a receipt for the final short form base shelf prospectus ("Shelf Prospectus") has been obtained from the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities, the Company will be able to offer for sale and issue up to $50 million of common shares, subscription receipts, debt securities warrants and units, or any combination thereof (collectively, the "Securities") from time to time during the 25-month period during which the Shelf Prospectus remains valid. Should the Company decide to offer Securities during this period, the specific terms, including the use of proceeds from any offering of Securities, will be set forth in one or more related prospectus supplements to the Shelf Prospectus.

The Company has filed the Preliminary Shelf Prospectus to maintain financial flexibility and to have the ability to react quickly to market opportunities for raising additional capital by offering the Securities on an accelerated basis pursuant to the filing of prospectus supplements. However, there is no certainty any Securities will be offered or sold under the Shelf Prospectus within the 25-month period.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell Securities, nor is it a solicitation of an offer to buy Securities, in any jurisdiction.

The Securities will not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly within the United States, its possessions and other areas subject to its jurisdiction or to, or for the account or for the benefit of a U.S. person, except pursuant to a registration under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or applicable exemptions from the registration requirements.

A copy of the Preliminary Shelf Prospectus can be found on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About OpSens Inc. (www.OpSens.com or www.OpSensmedical.com)

OpSens focuses mainly on cardiology. The Company offers an advanced optical-based pressure guidewire that aims at improving the clinical outcome of patients with coronary artery disease. Its flagship product, the OptoWire, is a second-generation fiber optic pressure guidewire designed to provide the lowest drift in the industry and excellent lesions access. The OptoWire has been used in the diagnosis and treatment of more than 200,000 patients in more than 30 countries. It is approved for sale in the United States, European Union, Japan, and Canada.

OpSens has recently received FDA clearance and Health Canada approval to commercialize the SavvyWire for transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedures (TAVR).

The TAVR procedure is growing rapidly globally, driven by the aging population and recent studies that demonstrate its benefits for a broader array of patients. The global TAVR market is currently estimated at over 200,000 procedures and is expected to reach 400,000 in 2027.

OpSens is also involved in industrial activities in developing, manufacturing, and installing innovative fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications.

Further information regarding the Company is available in the SEDAR database (www.sedar.com) and on the Company's website at: www.opsens.com

For further information: Louis Laflamme, CPA, President, Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer, 418.781.0333