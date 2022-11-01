QUÉBEC, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - OpSens Inc. ("OpSens" or the "Company") (TSX: OPS) (OTCQX: OPSSF), a medical device cardiology-focused company delivering innovative solutions based on its proprietary optical technology, today announced that Robin Villeneuve, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, will be leaving the Company on December 9, 2022, to pursue other business opportunities.

The Company has appointed Louis Laflamme, OpSens' current President and Chief Executive Officer, to assume the role of Interim Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Laflamme previously served as OpSens' Chief Financial Officer between 2005 and 2013, prior to being appointed President and Chief Executive Officer. The Company plans to conduct a comprehensive search to find a permanent Chief Financial Officer.

Louis Laflamme, President and Chief Executive Officer of OpSens, said, "It is with regret that we have been informed of Robin's departure. He has played an important leadership role in finance and value creation for shareholders over the past five years. On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire OpSens team, I thank him for his many contributions and wish him success in his future endeavours. I have great confidence in our finance team and its ability to support the Company's growth going forward."

About OpSens Inc. ( www.OpSens.com or www.OpSensMedical.com )

OpSens focuses mainly on cardiology. The Company offers an advanced optical-based pressure guidewire that aims at improving the clinical outcome of patients with coronary artery disease. Its flagship product, the OptoWire, is a second-generation fiber optic pressure guidewire designed to provide the lowest drift in the industry and excellent lesions access. The OptoWire has been used in the diagnosis and treatment of over 200,000 patients in more than 30 countries. It is approved for sale in the United States, European Union, Japan, and Canada.

OpSens has recently received FDA clearance and Health Canada approval to commercialize the SavvyWire for transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedures (TAVR). This unique guidewire is a 3-in-1 solution for stable aortic valve delivery and positioning, continuous accurate hemodynamic measurement during the procedure, and reliable left ventricular pacing without the need for adjunct devices or venous access.

The TAVR procedure is growing rapidly globally, driven by the aging population and recent studies that demonstrate its benefits for a broader array of patients. The global TAVR market is currently estimated at over 200,000 procedures and is expected to reach 400,000 in 2027.

OpSens is also involved in industrial activities in developing, manufacturing, and installing innovative fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications.

