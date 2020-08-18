Opposition Leaders and Board Elections Cap Day Two of AMO Conference; New AMO President Addresses Delegates on Wednesday

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Opposition leaders and key Cabinet members today addressed 1,500 municipal delegates attending the 2020 AMO Conference.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath emphasized that while much has changed, we have an opportunity to create, "a new normal and a better future… where Queen's Park respects municipalities as partners and as the level of government closest to the people."

In his first address to AMO as Liberal Leader, Steven Del Duca urged continued cooperation between governments: "By now, we must appreciate that one country, one province or one municipality can't possibly solve the scale of the problems we face on their own. The only way to defeat major challenges – like a pandemic, like climate change, like a global recession – is to work together."

All party leaders have stressed common themes, recognizing that Ontario municipal governments are on the front-line in the fight against COVID-19, and the effort to promote economic recovery. Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner addresses delegates tomorrow.

Delegates elected Bracebridge Mayor Graydon Smith AMO President for a two-year term.

"We were blessed with two strong municipal leaders running to be AMO President and we have a great Board for next two years," said Jamie McGarvey, current AMO President and Mayor of Parry Sound. "Graydon Smith will be a great President, and I know from experience AMO's Board will support him in this demanding role."

"AMO's President is the voice of AMO's Board, which includes 41 municipal leaders from right across Ontario. We work together," said Mayor Smith. "I am pleased to know that the other candidate for President, Karen Redman, Chair of the Region of Waterloo, will serve on our Board as Chair of the Mayors and Regional Chairs of Ontario (MARCO)."

Incoming President Smith will address delegates Wednesday morning. In addition, AMO will sign a Declaration of Mutual Commitment and Friendship with the Ontario Federation of Indigenous Friendship Centres (OFIFC).

Featuring more than 40 speakers and sessions, the three-day Conference has facilitated more than 480 delegation meetings between municipal governments and Cabinet ministers and parliamentary assistants.

AMO is a non-profit organization representing almost all of Ontario's 444 municipal governments. AMO supports and enhances strong and effective municipal government in Ontario and promotes the value of municipal government as a vital and essential component of Ontario and Canada's political system.

