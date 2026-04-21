Applications are now open for the Walmart Canada Growth Summit on June 23, 2026

Select Canadian businesses will also have the opportunity to pitch their Made in Canada or Product of Canada items for a chance to be listed with Walmart Canada

Event is designed to empower Canadian businesses and sellers with tools, insights and opportunities to accelerate growth with Walmart, including Walmart Marketplace

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Canadian businesses and entrepreneurs are set to put their growth in motion with Walmart Canada at the second annual Walmart Canada Growth Summit on June 23, 2026. This unique event welcomes small and medium-sized Canadian businesses to Mississauga to connect directly with Walmart Canada's Merchandising and Marketplace teams and explore opportunities to grow their business in-store and online, including Walmart Canada's rapidly expanding online Marketplace.

At the event, select Canadian businesses will also have the opportunity to pitch their 'Made in Canada' or 'Product of Canada' products directly to Walmart Canada merchants for a chance to earn a Golden Ticket, representing the opportunity to be listed in-store, online or both.

Nearly 60 Canadian entrepreneurs and businesses earned Golden Tickets at last year's inaugural Canada Growth Summit. Less than a year later, many of these products – including Peacasa Snacks chickpea chips, Happy Naturals hand sanitizer, Noba Animal Co. cat furniture, Creative Beginnings educational toys and Refresh Botanicals skin care – are now available in Walmart Canada stores and online, with many more on the way in the coming months.

Canadian businesses and Marketplace sellers can apply to the event, including the pitch opportunity, here. Applications close May 7, 2026.

"We know the next great Canadian success story is already taking shape in communities across the country. At the Walmart Canada Growth Summit, we're unlocking opportunities for these small- and medium-sized Canadian businesses and Marketplace Sellers with big dreams, including looking for even more Canadian-made products," said Russ Mounce, Chief Merchandising Officer, Walmart Canada. "We're opening our doors to meet directly with these Canadian entrepreneurs and startups to help them scale their growth with Walmart."

The Canada Growth Summit reflects Walmart Canada's ongoing commitment to supporting Canadian businesses and local economic growth. Since 1994, Walmart Canada has worked with Canadian suppliers, purchasing billions of dollars' worth of goods, including those made, grown and manufactured here in Canada.

"This year's Growth Summit is designed to empower attendees with dedicated support and education, unlocking the potential for Canadian sellers to be part of our thriving omnichannel ecosystem, including joining the more than 130 million items on Walmart Canada's online Marketplace," said Gauthier Dumoulin, Vice President, Marketplace, Walmart Canada. "This event illustrates our commitment to helping Canadian businesses and sellers succeed, whether their goal is growth in stores, online or both."

The 2026 Walmart Canada Growth Summit

The 2026 Walmart Canada Growth Summit is an opportunity to bring the Canadian seller and business community together and provide the resources they need to grow with Walmart Canada, with sessions focused on better understanding Walmart's ecosystem and accelerating their business with the retailer.

Attendees will benefit from:

Keynotes from Walmart's Canadian Leadership Team on merchandising and marketplace strategy and innovation

Deep dives into new supplier and seller tools, services and fulfillment capabilities

Networking opportunities with Walmart merchants, Marketplace teams and the Canadian seller and business community

Practical guidance on expanding assortment and reaching millions of Walmart customers

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $940 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages – Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Wal-Mart Canada Corp.

For more information: Stephanie Fusco, Communications, Walmart Canada, [email protected]