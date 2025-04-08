TORONTO, April 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Opportunity International Canada is proud to announce the launch of WE CARE South Asia, a five-year CAD $9.4 million initiative, in partnership with Global Affairs Canada and Opportunity Health, a program of Opportunity International Australia. This program will improve the health and resilience of marginalized families in low-income communities, focusing on women and girls, in India, Bangladesh, and Nepal.

In these regions, lack of access to information and health services and delayed medical treatment means that preventable illnesses can become life-threatening. Through a network of trained female Community Health Workers delivering health promotion in their communities – millions of people will improve their health knowledge and connect to existing government health services. This initiative builds upon Opportunity's Health Leaders initiative in India and Bangladesh, now expanding to Nepal through our partners.

Transforming Communities Through Women's Leadership

At the core of WE CARE South Asia is women's empowerment. The initiative will train and equip female Community Health Workers to act as trusted sources of health information, providing education on disease prevention, maternal and child health, and nutrition. These women will serve as a bridge between their communities and healthcare services, improving access to essential health support.

With this significant investment, WE CARE South Asia will:

Train and deploy Community Health Workers in India , Bangladesh , and Nepal .

, , and . Enhance financial inclusion to enable families to invest in health and well-being.

Strengthen partnerships with local healthcare providers and government programs to improve access to medical services.

Drive long-term systemic change by addressing the root causes of health disparities in marginalized communities, impacting millions of lives.

A Collaborative Approach to Sustainable Development

"We are honoured to collaborate with Global Affairs Canada, Opportunity Health, and our financial inclusion partners on this transformative project," said Dan Murray, President & CEO. "By equipping women with the tools to lead their communities in health and resilience, we are empowering families to build brighter, healthier futures."

To ensure long-term sustainability, the initiative relies on the network and extensive experience of our financial inclusion partners including BURO Bangladesh, the Centre for Development

Orientation and Training in India, and Jeevan Bikas Samaj and Nirdhan in Nepal.

This initiative aligns with Global Affairs Canada's Feminist International Assistance Policy (FIAP) and supports the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), reinforcing our commitment to empowering marginalized communities and fostering sustainable economic growth.

Over the next five years, WE CARE South Asia will strengthen community health systems, reduce preventable diseases, and improve access to essential health services for millions of individuals across the region.

For the full Global Affairs Canada announcement, click here .

