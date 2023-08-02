OPG to host Refurbishment Celebration Event

TORONTO, Aug. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - To celebrate another successful milestone for the Darlington Nuclear Refurbishment Project, Ontario Power Generation (OPG) is hosting an event for employees, project partners, local community members, and stakeholders.

Tuesday, August 8, 2023


11:00 a.m.


Darlington Nuclear Generating Station
1 Holf Road South
Bowmanville, Ontario, L1C 3Z8

Media wishing to attend the event are asked to meet at the Darlington Energy Complex (1855 Energy Drive, Courtice, Ontario, L1E 0E7), to be escorted to the event.

