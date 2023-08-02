OPG to host Refurbishment Celebration Event
02 Aug, 2023, 13:58 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - To celebrate another successful milestone for the Darlington Nuclear Refurbishment Project, Ontario Power Generation (OPG) is hosting an event for employees, project partners, local community members, and stakeholders.
When:
Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Time:
11:00 a.m.
Where:
Darlington Nuclear Generating Station
Media wishing to attend the event are asked to meet at the Darlington Energy Complex (1855 Energy Drive, Courtice, Ontario, L1E 0E7), to be escorted to the event.
Livestream Information
Livestream link to follow.
For further information: Ontario Power Generation, Media Relations, 416-592-4008 or 1-877-592-4008
