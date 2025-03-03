OPG To Host Investor Teleconference

News provided byOntario Power Generation Inc.
Mar 03, 2025, 11:31 ET
TORONTO, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario Power Generation (OPG) plans to release its 2024 year-end financial results on March 4, 2025.
OPG's President and Chief Executive Officer, Nicolle Butcher, will be joined by Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Services Officer, Aida Cipolla, to host a teleconference with the investment community to discuss the results.
When:
Friday, March 7, 2025
Time:
11:00 a.m.
Where:
Zoom Teleconference
Zoom Conference Information
Please register in advance for this teleconference at:
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_R5fQXG5tSTOvrKB5Xmcksw
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the teleconference.
Other interested parties and media are welcome to participate on a listen-only basis.
SOURCE Ontario Power Generation Inc.
For further information, please contact: Ontario Power Generation, 416-592-4008 or 1-877-592-4008
