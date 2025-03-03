OPG To Host Investor Teleconference

TORONTO, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario Power Generation (OPG) plans to release its 2024 year-end financial results on March 4, 2025.

OPG's President and Chief Executive Officer, Nicolle Butcher, will be joined by Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Services Officer, Aida Cipolla, to host a teleconference with the investment community to discuss the results.

When: Friday, March 7, 2025 Time: 11:00 a.m. Where: Zoom Teleconference

Zoom Conference Information

Please register in advance for this teleconference at:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_R5fQXG5tSTOvrKB5Xmcksw

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the teleconference.

Other interested parties and media are welcome to participate on a listen-only basis.

