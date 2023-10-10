OPG showcases new headquarters

Work progresses on the company's future corporate office

OSHAWA, ON, Oct. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Ontario Power Generation (OPG) has given a well-known Durham Region building a notable change, unveiling new property signage for the company's future corporate headquarters on 1908 Colonel Sam Drive in Oshawa.

Dignitaries from across Durham Region toured the building, which is currently undergoing renovations in preparation for full occupancy in 2025, today.

Ontario Power Generation's future corporate headquarters on Colonel Sam Drive in Oshawa. (CNW Group/Ontario Power Generation Inc.)

The corporate headquarters will bring employees from across the Greater Toronto Area, and beyond, together in one location. OPG chose to renovate an existing structure, which is more economical than constructing a new building and limits the environmental impact.

Quick facts

Visible from Highway 401 and not far from the Darlington Nuclear Generating Station, the building previously served as General Motors of Canada's corporate headquarters.

corporate headquarters. More than 2,000 OPG employees will work at the site.

It is adjacent to the Second Marsh Wildlife Area, a 123-hectare coastal wetland – one of the largest publicly accessible waterfronts in the Greater Toronto Area .

Quotes

"Our relationship with Durham Region and its member municipalities has been so vital to the success of our ongoing operations," said Mel Hogg, Chief Administrative and Ethics Officer. "It only makes sense for OPG's corporate headquarters to also be here, close to our operations and projects."

"Ontario Power Generation is one of Durham Region's longest-standing partners, and we are thrilled that this clean energy leader is relocating its headquarters here," said John Henry, Regional Chair and Chief Executive Officer, The Regional Municipality of Durham. "This investment solidifies Durham Region's position as Canada's Clean Energy Capital. We look forward to seeing this landmark Durham building revitalized and to welcoming OPG staff from across the province."

About OPG

As one of North America's largest, most diverse electricity generators, OPG invests in local economies and employs thousands of people across Ontario and the US. OPG and its family of companies are leading the development of new clean technologies, refurbishment projects, and electrification initiatives to power the growing demand of a clean economy. Learn more about how the company is advancing these initiatives while prioritizing people, partnerships, and strong communities by reading OPG's Climate Change Plan, Reconciliation Action Plan, and Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (ED&I) strategy.

