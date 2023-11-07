OPG's new nuclear development stimulates Ontario supply chain growth

Celeros Flow Technology will expand facility and add jobs to meet demand

BURLINGTON, ON, Nov. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Ontario Power Generation's (OPG) plans to build four small modular reactors (SMRs) are part of an enhanced provincial focus on nuclear energy that has spurred a Burlington-based company to expand and create jobs.

Celeros Flow Technology (Celeros FT) will expand its existing facility to become the first Ontario-based manufacturer of nuclear-qualified pumps. This expansion could also serve OPG's operations and refurbishment needs at the existing Darlington and Pickering generating stations.

The Darlington New Nuclear Project site in Clarington. (CNW Group/Ontario Power Generation Inc.)

As well as expanding its current operations in Burlington, Celeros FT has committed to finalizing a business case for a new nuclear valve production facility, within Ontario, as they look to play an enhanced role in nuclear growth in the province.

Key facts

To effectively decarbonize the broader economy, Ontario's Independent Electricity System Operator says demand for clean, reliable baseload electricity will rise sharply in coming years and has called for almost 18,000 MW of new nuclear capacity by 2050.

Independent Electricity System Operator says demand for clean, reliable baseload electricity will rise sharply in coming years and has called for almost 18,000 MW of new nuclear capacity by 2050. OPG is building North America's first fleet of SMRs at its Darlington New Nuclear site. The first SMR will be completed by the end of 2028, and online by the end of 2029.

first fleet of SMRs at its Darlington New Nuclear site. The first SMR will be completed by the end of 2028, and online by the end of 2029. A Conference Board of Canada study estimates the construction and operation of four SMRs will increase Ontario's GDP by $13.7 billion and sustain, on average, approximately 2,000 jobs per year.

study estimates the construction and operation of four SMRs will increase GDP by and sustain, on average, approximately 2,000 jobs per year. Celeros FT is one of many companies looking to contribute to growing Ontario's nuclear industry by working with OPG to establish or expand a manufacturing footprint in the province.

nuclear industry by working with OPG to establish or expand a manufacturing footprint in the province. OPG and Celeros FT have a long-standing relationship. More than 800 of the company's valves are currently in operation at OPG's Darlington and Pickering nuclear generating stations.

Quotes

"Expanding Ontario's world-leading SMR program will ensure we have the reliable, affordable and clean electricity our province needs to grow," said Todd Smith, Ontario's Minister of Energy. "I'm so pleased to see Celeros expanding their current operations here in Burlington which will help supply our government's expansion of nuclear energy in Ontario and, at the same time, create new opportunities to export Ontario-made nuclear products to the world."

"Our plans for new nuclear generation to power electrification and a growing economy will contribute to further economic growth, through Ontario's nuclear supply chain," said Ken Hartwick, OPG President and CEO. "As other jurisdictions expand their nuclear footprint, they will look to Ontario for our expertise, components, and services, cementing the province as the supplier of clean energy to the world."

"Nuclear energy is an essential source of supply as the world transitions towards a sustainable future," said Shakil Ahmed, Celeros Flow Technology's Burlington Plant Director. "Recent investments in our nuclear-accredited facilities in the US, France and Canada ensure we can continue to provide robust engineered flow control solutions that meet the challenges of energy generation in a rapidly changing world. As OPG's trusted lifecycle partner, we are proud to be supporting their SMR construction program, which will deliver a secure energy supply for Ontario as well as boosting the local economy and creating jobs in the area."

About OPG

As one of North America's largest, most diverse electricity generators, OPG invests in local economies and employs thousands of people across Ontario and the US. OPG and its family of companies are leading the development of new clean technologies, refurbishment projects, and electrification initiatives to power the growing demand of a clean economy. Learn more about how the company is advancing these initiatives while prioritizing people, partnerships, and strong communities by reading OPG's Climate Change Plan, Reconciliation Action Plan, and Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (ED&I) strategy.

About Celeros Flow Technology

Celeros Flow Technology has, through its group companies, a long-standing history of serving worldwide businesses, spanning many decades. As valued Life Cycle partners, our highly focused brands aid in the correct specification, design, and manufacture of mission critical equipment, while our after sales services ensure that assets operating within a plant are properly maintained and perform effectively throughout their operating life. Whatever the challenge - the discovery of new energy resources, making distribution more efficient, improving the intelligence from our customer's processes, or boosting renewable energy generation - our total partnership approach can help to secure a more reliable and sustainable global supply chain. www.celerosft.com

SOURCE Ontario Power Generation Inc.

For further information: please contact: Ontario Power Generation, 416-592-4008 or 1-877-592-4008, Follow us on X (Twitter): @opg; Celeros Flow Technology, 905-466-6318, [email protected]