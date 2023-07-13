OPG reports on 2022 Environment, Social, and Governance performance

Report highlights progress on climate change actions, ED&I, and Reconciliation

TORONTO, July 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Ontario Power Generation (OPG) has released its annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, updating performance in these key focus areas over the past year.

Since launching its inaugural report last year, the company continued to make steady advancements in building and refurbishing clean, reliable generation infrastructure to meet a growing economy, as well as becoming more inclusive, diverse, and socially responsible.

Quick facts

Highlights of the report include:

Launched site preparation work for North America's first grid-scale Small Modular Reactor;

first grid-scale Small Modular Reactor; Continued successful, safe execution of the $12.8-billion Darlington Nuclear Refurbishment project, which remains on time and on budget. A refurbished Darlington will provide 30 plus years of clean power, eliminating almost 300 megatonnes of carbon;

Darlington Nuclear Refurbishment project, which remains on time and on budget. A refurbished will provide 30 plus years of clean power, eliminating almost 300 megatonnes of carbon; Continued our turbine/generator overhaul program across our hydroelectric fleet;

Our subsidiary Atura made good progress on its Niagara Hydrogen Centre project – another first for Ontario ;

; Delivered $77 million in economic benefits to Indigenous communities and businesses and remain on track for all commitments in our Reconciliation Action Plan;

in economic benefits to Indigenous communities and businesses and remain on track for all commitments in our Reconciliation Action Plan; Completed testing to harvest Molybdenum-99 from Darlington Nuclear, a critical isotope in nuclear medicine that is in demand globally;

Released a report highlighting significant untapped hydroelectric potential in Ontario's north;

north; Planted more than 340,000 trees, restored over 600 acres of woodlands and 64 acres of grasslands, and created 379 acres of wetlands;

Contributed to post-secondary programs to recruit students from historically under-represented backgrounds;

Recognized as one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers of 2023; and,

Best Diversity Employers of 2023; and, Provided Equity, Diversity and Inclusion education to employees, including anti-racism training.

The report also demonstrates how OPG incorporates ESG principles into its corporate strategy, business model, risk management framework, and performance targets, to deliver value to the Province and the communities OPG serves.

Quotes

"As we work to electrify life in one generation, we will continue to prioritize sustainability, safety, diversity, and Reconciliation," said OPG Board Chair, Wendy Kei. "And we will keep striving to be a socially responsible and beneficial neighbour for communities and Indigenous partners across the province."

"Operating in a sustainable manner, consistent with ESG principles, is fundamental to OPG's ongoing success, and to ensuring we meet our commitments to the environment, to communities, and to the people of Ontario," said OPG President and CEO Ken Hartwick. "As we lay the groundwork to meet the growing electricity demands of a clean economy and help build a more prosperous Ontario, we remain focused on safety, integrity and strengthening relationships, especially Indigenous partners and host communities."

About OPG

As one of North America's largest, most diverse electricity generators, OPG invests in local economies and employs thousands of people across Ontario and the US. OPG and its family of companies are leading the development of new clean technologies, refurbishment of existing assets, and electrification initiatives to power the growing demand of a clean economy for decades to come. Learn more about how the company is advancing these initiatives while prioritizing people, partnerships, and strong communities by reading OPG's Climate Change Plan, Reconciliation Action Plan, and Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (ED&I) strategy .

