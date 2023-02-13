OPG purchases former General Motors building

Location will be repurposed for new corporate headquarters

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Ontario Power Generation (OPG) has entered into an Agreement of Purchase and Sale for the General Motors of Canada building and surrounding lands in Durham Region. The building will serve as the company's new corporate headquarters.

Located at 1908 Colonel Sam Drive in Oshawa, the approximately 285,000 square feet of office and amenity space will be retrofitted prior to occupancy in late 2024.

The former General Motors of Canada building at 1908 Colonel Sam Drive in Oshawa will become Ontario Power Generation's new corporate headquarters. (CNW Group/Ontario Power Generation Inc.)

OPG had previously announced plans to construct a new headquarters in the Clarington Energy Park, adjacent to its Darlington Energy Complex. The company revisited its plan when an economical, sustainable option of repurposing an existing building became available.

With OPG's advancement of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), nuclear generation, isotope production, and other clean energy technologies, the Darlington site has become an international destination. Partnerships will be activated to re-envision the Darlington Energy Complex as a world-class, clean energy learning, skills training, and innovation centre of excellence.

Quote

"A lot has changed over the last three years, but what hasn't changed is our commitment to bringing our team together under one roof to create an even more connected and engaged workforce," said Ken Hartwick, OPG President and CEO. "Renovating and repurposing a suitable existing building makes sense from both an economic and environmental perspective. We look forward to welcoming employees to our new headquarters in Durham Region."

About OPG

As one of North America's largest, most diverse electricity generators, OPG invests in local economies and employs thousands of people across Ontario and the US. OPG and its family of companies are leading the development of new clean technologies, refurbishment of existing assets, and electrification initiatives to power the growing demand of a clean economy for decades to come. Learn more about how the company is advancing these initiatives while prioritizing people, partnerships, and strong communities by reading OPG's Climate Change Plan, Reconciliation Action Plan, and Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (ED&I) strategy.

