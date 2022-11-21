OPG on track for 2022 Reconciliation Action Plan goals

Company committed to meaningful, measurable actions

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - One year after announcing its first-ever Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP), Ontario Power Generation (OPG) is on track to meet 2022 goals, and remains committed to listening to and learning from Indigenous Nations, communities, businesses and other organizations.

First released in late 2021, OPG's multi-year plan includes a number of goals aimed at meaningfully advancing reconciliation. Key to the plan is a pledge to grow OPG's economic impact for Indigenous communities and businesses to $1 billion over 10 years.

“Ode to the Canoe” by Patrick Hunter, a two-spirit Ojibwe painter, graphic designer and entrepreneur from Red Lake, ON. (CNW Group/Ontario Power Generation Inc.)

While a great deal of work remains, one year after announcing its plan, OPG is on track to complete all of its 2022 goals, including:

Delivering more than $75 million in economic benefits to Indigenous communities and businesses, with $56 million in Indigenous procurement and approximately $20 million in distributions from our equity partnerships with Indigenous partners,

in economic benefits to Indigenous communities and businesses, with in Indigenous procurement and approximately in distributions from our equity partnerships with Indigenous partners, Hiring skilled Indigenous employees through our Indigenous Opportunities Network, and

Establishing a Reconciliation Knowledge Hub to increase knowledge, understanding and learning among OPG employees.

Read the 2022 Reconciliation Action Plan update.

Quick facts

All of OPG's generating assets are located on the treaty lands and traditional territories of Indigenous peoples across the province.

Other goals of OPG's RAP include:

Increasing Indigenous representation at all levels across OPG; and



Strengthening environmental stewardship and improving awareness and understanding of Indigenous culture, history and perspectives within the company.

The RAP is aligned with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Call to Action #92, which urges corporate Canada to create a better future by applying a reconciliation framework to business activities.

Quotes

"OPG is cognizant that our operations have had an impact on Indigenous people and their lands, and we are determined to seek meaningful ways to demonstrate reconciliation, as we have through our RAP," said Jennifer Tidmarsh, OPG Vice President, Indigenous Relations and Partnerships. "While we are proud of how far we have come on our journey, we acknowledge there is still much more we need to do. The RAP is a guide and a commitment to ensure our journey continues."

"OPG continues to build mutual trust and respect with Indigenous peoples by strengthening partnerships and building on goals set out in their Reconciliation Action Plan," said Tabatha Bull, President and CEO, Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB). "Congratulations OPG on reaching your 2022 goals, setting a high standard, and for your commitment on maintaining gold-level certification in CCAB's Progressive Aboriginal Relations™ program."

Follow us @opg

SOURCE Ontario Power Generation Inc.

For further information: please contact: Ontario Power Generation: 416-592-4008 or 1-877-592-4008