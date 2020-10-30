OPG Continues to Support Bruce-Area Manufacturer

"OPG is proud to support companies such as Abraflex as we work toward rebuilding our local economies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Lise Morton, OPG's Vice-President Nuclear Waste Management, based in Bruce County. "The nuclear supply chain in the province is strong, and we are pleased to be able to find expert made-in-Ontario solutions to our supply needs."

"The Abraflex team is honoured to work with OPG, ensuring sustainable jobs in our community while providing OPG our high-quality protective equipment and laundering services," said John Bradley, CEO of Abraflex. "We appreciate OPG's commitment to economic development by purchasing made-in-Ontario products and services."

"I am thrilled to support this investment in Abraflex, a small manufacturer here in Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound that plays a big role in providing protective wear for OPG, Bruce Power and other partners in Ontario's robust nuclear industry," said Bill Walker, Associate Minister of Energy. "Investing in small businesses like this helps to foster job creation and economic growth, as our province continues down the path of economic recovery."

One of the new contracts with Abraflex, for $600,000, is for the purchase of radiation suits for distribution at OPG's nuclear facilities. OPG had previously placed an initial order of 75 radiation suits from Abraflex in April 2019.

The other contract, for $400,000, is for the provision of laundering services for coveralls and towels from the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station.

About Abraflex:

Abraflex, based in Paisley, Ont., is a manufacturer of Personal Protective Equipment for Ontario's clean-energy industry.

About OPG:

OPG is a climate change leader and the largest clean electricity generator in the province, providing more than half of the power Ontarians rely on every day. It is also one of the most diverse generators in North America, with expertise in nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, solar and natural gas technologies.

