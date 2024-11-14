OPG Announces New President and Chief Executive Officer

Current Chief Operations Officer to take over in new year

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario Power Generation (OPG) announced today President and Chief Executive Officer, Ken Hartwick's decision to retire at the end of 2024 after nearly nine years with the company. In line with OPG's leadership succession plan, the Board of Directors has appointed Nicolle Butcher as President and CEO effective Jan. 1, 2025.

"The Board extends our most sincere appreciation to Ken for his leadership of OPG and the strong foundation for growth he helped to create during his time as CEO," said Wendy Kei, OPG Board Chair. "Ken's contributions to our company, the Province of Ontario and the global energy sector will benefit many for generations to come."

As OPG's Chief Operations Officer, Nicolle currently oversees one of North America's largest, most diverse electricity generating fleets. In addition to her extensive operational experience, she has led the company's corporate business growth and development, and commercial business functions, including energy trading and market affairs.

"Nicolle's appointment reflects her more than 25 years of delivering operational, safety, and performance excellence across virtually every aspect of OPG's business," added Kei. "Looking to a future where low-carbon, reliable electricity will be the foundation for sustainable growth, there is no one better equipped to lead our next chapter."

"On behalf of the Government of Ontario, I extend our deepest gratitude to Ken Hartwick for his outstanding contribution to OPG and the significant strides he has made in delivering critical refurbishments and expansion of Ontario's nuclear and hydro fleets on-time and on-budget," said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Energy and Electrification. "As Ontario implements the most ambitious energy expansion plan in modern history, I have every confidence that incoming-CEO, Nicolle Butcher, has the proven track record and operations experience to help us meet soaring energy demand."

OPG is currently planning and undertaking a significant program of energy infrastructure projects, including major refurbishments of its nuclear and hydroelectric fleets, development of Small Modular Reactors, and exploring the potential for new generation opportunities to power the province's demand growth.

"OPG will implement the transitional plan that's in place to ensure a seamless handover of responsibilities," said Kei. "We are grateful for Ken and Nicolle's leadership through this transition." Ken will partner with Nicolle to ensure a smooth transition until the end of the year and be available in 2025 for transitional support.

As one of North America's largest, most diverse electricity generators, OPG invests in local economies and employs thousands of people across Ontario and the US. OPG and its family of companies are advancing the development of new low-carbon technologies, refurbishment projects, and electrification initiatives to power the growing demands of a clean economy. Learn more about how the company is delivering these initiatives while prioritizing people, partnerships, and strong communities by reading OPG's Integrated ESG Annual Report.

An accomplished energy sector executive, currently serving as OPG's Chief Operations Officer, Nicolle Butcher is responsible for OPG's 18,000+ MW generating fleet that includes the Pickering and Darlington Nuclear Generating Stations, 66 hydroelectric stations across the province, as well as thermal and solar facilities.

Over her 25 plus years with OPG, Nicolle has held a range of roles throughout the company as well as senior level positions in Corporate Business Development and Strategy, Renewable Generation, and the energy-related commercial business functions such as energy trading, commercial contracting, and market affairs.

Nicolle specializes in creating an inclusive business culture that embraces safety, performance, and operational excellence, and where innovation flourishes. Under her leadership, OPG successfully delivered a strategic plan that included executing $5B of acquisitions and building an electrification strategy.

Among her first priorities as CEO and President, Nicolle will be focused on ensuring the safe, on-time, on-budget completion of the Darlington Refurbishment, executing the development of North America's first Small Modular Reactors, advancing the Pickering Refurbishment and fleet-wide program of hydroelectric refurbishments, and identifying opportunities for new generation development to meet the province's quickly growing demand for electricity. As a champion for Indigenous economic reconciliation, Nicolle will continue working with Indigenous communities, companies, and businesses to achieve OPG's Reconciliation Action Plan commitments.

In 2021, Nicolle was named one of Canada's Top 100 Most Powerful Women and Women of the Year by WIRE (Women in Renewable Energy) and APPRO (Association of Power Producers of Ontario). She is Chair of the Board for both Eagle Creek Renewable Energy, OPG's US subsidiary, and Atura Power, its gas generating subsidiary. She also sits on the board of Interfor Corporation. Nicolle holds an MBA from McGill University, is a Chartered Business Valuator, and has earned an ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

A wife and mother of two boys, and Jasper the Labradoodle, Nicolle enjoys hiking and family time at the cottage.

