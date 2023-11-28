OPG and French utility EDF begin exploratory discussions

Companies sign a "letter of interest" during World Nuclear Exhibition

PARIS, Nov. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - World Nuclear Exhibition - Ontario Power Generation (OPG) and Electricité de France (EDF) will collaborate to assess the feasibility of deploying EDF's large nuclear reactor technology in Canada.

A letter of interest (LOI) was signed as industry and government representatives from around the globe gathered in Paris for the World Nuclear Exhibition.

The two companies will initially explore the technical and licensing requirements for "EPR" technology deployment within Canada's regulatory landscape. They will also seek to understand the potential to leverage Ontario and Canada's robust nuclear supply chain, to ensure maximum benefit to the provincial economy, should an EDF reactor be deployed in Canada.

Key Facts

To effectively decarbonize the broader economy, Ontario's Independent Electricity System Operator says demand for clean, reliable baseload electricity will rise sharply in coming years and has called for almost 18,000 MW of new nuclear capacity by 2050.

With a five decades-plus history operating and refurbishing large nuclear stations, OPG is also building North America's first fleet of small modular reactors (SMRs) at its Darlington New Nuclear site. The first of four 300 MW SMRs will be completed by the end of 2028, and online by the end of 2029.

first fleet of small modular reactors (SMRs) at its Darlington New Nuclear site. The first of four 300 MW SMRs will be completed by the end of 2028, and online by the end of 2029. EDF is the largest nuclear operator worldwide. The state-owned multinational electric utility company currently operates 56 reactors at 18 sites in France and nine reactors in the United Kingdom .

Quotes

"To meet the demands of an electrified economy, we'll need an array of clean generating technologies, including large nuclear," said Ken Hartwick, OPG President and CEO. "We are exploring a range of technology options to ensure we deliver value to Ontario ratepayers, while building out the clean, reliable electricity system our province needs."



"The signing of this LOI between EDF and OPG projects us in a shared vision of partnership, sustainability, and reaffirmed role of nuclear in two like-minded countries with leading operators," said Vakis Ramany, EDF's Senior Vice President, Development - New Nuclear Projects & Engineering. "Together, we want to conduct a comprehensive joint evaluation of the potential for deployment of the EPR technology in Ontario and other parts of Canada, with the significant involvement of the Canadian supply chain. We look forward to strengthening this cooperation through the upcoming discussions and supporting the new nuclear ambitions of OPG, Ontario and Canada".

"The world is watching what is happening in Ontario when it comes to new nuclear development including our first-of-a-kind SMR program at Darlington and pre-development work for the first large-scale nuclear build In Ontario in more than three decades," said Ontario Minister of Energy Todd Smith. "This letter of interest between OPG and EDF demonstrates the continued international interest in Ontario and Canada's robust nuclear supply chain."

About OPG

As one of North America's largest, most diverse electricity generators, OPG invests in local economies and employs thousands of people across Ontario and the US. OPG and its family of companies are leading the development of new clean technologies, refurbishment projects, and electrification initiatives to power the growing demand of a clean economy. Learn more about how the company is advancing these initiatives while prioritizing people, partnerships, and strong communities by reading OPG's Climate Change Plan, Reconciliation Action Plan, and Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (ED&I) strategy.

About EDF

As a major player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated energy company active in all businesses: generation, transmission, distribution, energy trading, energy sales and energy services. EDF group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, having developed a diverse production mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support energy transition. EDF's raison d'être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 40.3 million customers, of whom 30.3 million are in France. It generated consolidated sales of €143.5 billion in 2022.

