OPG and Bruce Power collaborate on clean energy future

Cooperation ensures nuclear projects are proceeding on time and budget

BOWMANVILLE, TIVERTON, ON, June 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Ontario Power Generation (OPG) and Bruce Power continue to work together to successfully complete their respective refurbishment and Major Component Replacement (MCR) projects, a joint report released today shows.

The two generators, with nuclear assets that provide 60 per cent of Ontario's electricity, released the 2022 Nuclear Collaboration Report. The report outlines how the two companies are working together to refurbish their nuclear reactors by sharing lessons, resources, tooling, and equipment. This unique cooperation has resulted in many efficiencies, reduced costs, limited execution risks, and ensured projects are completed safely, with quality, on time and on budget, providing value to Ontarians.

The Darlington Nuclear Refurbishment Project (DNRP) and the Bruce Power MCR Project are multi-year, multi-phase mega-projects that will provide the Province of Ontario with low-cost, carbon-free and reliable electricity for the next 30 years and beyond.

More than 90 per cent of expenditures related to the mid-life refurbishment of these reactors is being spent in Ontario, creating significant jobs and economic growth.

Learn more about the two companies' collaborative efforts here.

Quick facts

Refurbishment of Darlington Nuclear Generating Station's four units began in October 2016 . Now past the mid-way point, the project continues on plan, with Unit 2 complete, Unit 3 slated to return to service post-refurbishment in Q3 2023, and Unit 1 currently in the re-building phase. Refurbishment of Unit 4, the final unit, will commence when Unit 3 is back online. OPG and its project partners will complete the work as scheduled, in 2026.

. Now past the mid-way point, the project continues on plan, with Unit 2 complete, Unit 3 slated to return to service post-refurbishment in Q3 2023, and Unit 1 currently in the re-building phase. Refurbishment of Unit 4, the final unit, will commence when Unit 3 is back online. OPG and its project partners will complete the work as scheduled, in 2026. Bruce Power's Unit 6 MCR project reached a major milestone over the past two months, advancing Ontario's largest clean-energy infrastructure project. The construction phase of Unit 6 was completed early in May and fuel was loaded into the refurbished reactor core, as return-to-service activities continue, with the unit on track to resume production later this year. The Unit 3 MCR project began in March and will build off successes of Unit 6.

Quotes

"The refurbishments and major component replacements underway at Ontario Power Generation and Bruce Power will secure another 30-plus years of clean, reliable and low-cost electricity to power Ontario's growth," said Todd Smith, Ontario's Minister of Energy. "I'm pleased to see OPG and Bruce Power working together to reduce costs, complete the work safely, and deliver these mega-projects on-time and on-budget."

"As we look toward a clean energy future, Bruce Power and OPG understand the importance of nuclear in meeting the ambitious goals of our province to provide a stable, reliable source of carbon-free energy," said Mike Rencheck, Bruce Power's President and CEO. "Our collaborative efforts will ensure we continue to supply Ontario schools, businesses and hospitals with the clean energy they need, while generating no carbon emissions and supplying cancer-fighting isotopes for the medical community at home and around the world."

"Ontario is fortunate to have one of the world's cleanest electricity grids, thanks to nuclear and hydro. Refurbishing these two stations, and hopefully Pickering Nuclear as well, will go a long way toward ensuring a strong, clean, prosperous future," said OPG President and CEO Ken Hartwick. "Collaboration is key in the nuclear power industry. Our commitment to sharing lessons learned, innovations, and ensuring knowledge transfer has proven our ability to complete large, complex projects on or ahead of plan for the safe and reliable operation of both stations for decades to come."

