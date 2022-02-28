Operators to Gain Public Cloud Benefits on Private Cloud with New Release of Optiva Charging Engine

Telcos benefit from convergent charging in a private cloud infrastructure with greater capacity to monetize 5G and IoT use cases and maintain option for public cloud evolution in the future

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Optiva Inc. ("Optiva" or the "Company") (TSX: OPT), a leader in providing communications service providers (CSPs) worldwide with cloud-native revenue management software on the private and public cloud, has launched Optiva Charging Engine private and public cloud edition. The new release enables operators that are not ready to move to the public cloud to reap its benefits while on the private cloud and maintain security, control and adherence to regulatory requirements.

Two telecom operators, a Tier 1 and Tier 2 in EMEA, are currently transitioning to the new Optiva Charging Engine version on their private clouds. The new release builds upon the previous version's capabilities with the added power and performance of Google Cloud Platform automation tools and site reliability engineering (SRE) methodologies available on the private cloud. This enables operators to access new features and functionalities through a centrally managed approach and have the freedom to experiment, test new services in a fast/fail mode with little risk and put focus on the customer experience.

"It is mission critical for CSPs that cannot move to the public cloud to have the means to accelerate 5G services such as fixed wireless access (FWA), mobile broadband (MBB) and bundling. Working with cloud-based solutions such as Optiva Charging Engine affords CSPs the transformational possibilities of cloud innovation and accessibility to partners and ecosystems to accelerate their business success," said Karl Whitelock, Research VP Communications SP Operations & Monetization at IDC.

Deployment of BSS in the cloud enables operators to gain advantages of scaling, healing, flexible release management, end-to-end test automation and greater savings on total cost of ownership (TCO). Operators can replace customizations with streamlined product configuration for easy integration and faster time to market. Further, enhanced user experience, customer experience, real-time engagement and customer empowerment are attained through self-serve APIs, open architecture and on-the-fly insights with cloud-based, AI-driven real-time data.

"Optiva was the first mover to BSS on the public cloud four years ago. We invested those learnings and developed the new Optiva Charging Engine release to serve telecom operators that want to leverage cloud innovation on a private cloud platform. We are proud to offer operators this technology to bring to market new use cases, expand segments such as IoT, grow mission-critical capabilities and advance their digital transformation journey," said Matt Halligan, CTO of Optiva.

About Optiva Inc.:

Optiva Inc. is a leading provider of mission-critical, cloud-native revenue management software for the telecommunications industry. Its products are delivered globally on the private and public cloud. The Company's solutions help service providers maximize digital, 5G, IoT and emerging market opportunities to achieve business success. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. is on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:OPT). For more information, visit www.optiva.com.

