Operation Raise a Flag Honours Canada's Veterans with Annual Touching Tribute

More than 30,000 Flags to be planted at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre for Remembrance Day

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - On Remembrance Day, November 11, 2023, Sunnybrook Veterans Centre - Canada's largest Veterans care facility - will once again be adorned with a powerful display of more than 30,000 flags as Operation Raise a Flag returns to pay tribute to the hundreds of Veterans currently residing there.

The annual Remembrance Day fundraising campaign, Operation Raise a Flag, is a heartfelt initiative that allows residents of Sunnybrook Veterans Centre to wake up on November 11 to a sea of flags proudly planted outside their windows and across Sunnybrook's Bayview campus.

Sunnybrook staff join community volunteers in planting flags for Operation Raise a Flag in support of Canadian Veterans on Remembrance Day. (CNW Group/Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre)

This year's Remembrance Day has special significance as it marks the 75th anniversary of the opening of Sunnybrook Military Hospital. The facility originally opened in 1948 as a military hospital following the Second World War. Over the decades, Sunnybrook has evolved into a world-class medical centre – while continuing to provide exceptional care and unwavering support to Veterans who have served our country in the Second World War, Korean War and Cold War.

"The resilience and spirit of our Veterans are a true testament to their service and sacrifice," says Dr. Jocelyn Charles, Medical Director of Sunnybrook Veterans Centre. "We are immensely proud and honoured to care for these extraordinary individuals who have contributed so much to our nation's history. Operation Raise a Flag is a wonderful opportunity for Canadians to show their appreciation for our Veterans and support the programs that enrich their lives."

All funds raised from this year's Operation Raise a Flag campaign will support the revitalization of Sunnybrook's Veterans Centre, including a new library and fitness centre. These upgraded amenities will help to ensure the health, comfort and well-being of the Veterans who call Sunnybrook home.

Canadians from coast to coast can support Operation Raise a Flag and the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre virtually by sending a personal note of thanks to the Veterans residing at Sunnybrook.

Flags are available for dedication and purchase online at raiseaflag.ca with a donation. Those able to donate $500 or more will also receive a copy of The Last Salute, a book of exquisite photographs and stories featuring 40 of Sunnybrook's Centenarian Veterans.

About Sunnybrook Veterans Centre:

Working in close partnership with Veterans Affairs Canada, the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre stands as the largest Veterans care facility in Canada and a recognized leader in the care of Veterans who are no longer able to live at home independently. Sunnybrook opened its doors in 1948 as a war Veterans' hospital to care for Canadian heroes. The Veterans Centre is now home to Veterans who served in the Second World War, Korean War and Cold War. It is a place where dedicated, compassionate, and specialized care is provided by a committed inter-professional team.

To learn more about Operation Raise a Flag and support the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre, visit www.raiseaflag.ca or contact the Sunnybrook Foundation at 1-866-696-2008.

