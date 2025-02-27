OpenText to Showcase New Innovations to Empower Healthcare Providers at HIMSS 2025

WATERLOO, ON, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) will showcase its industry-leading ability to deliver secure communications, streamlined workflows and exceptional patient experiences to healthcare providers at the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society Conference (HIMSS) 2025 in Las Vegas, March 3-6.

Providers are facing myriad challenges and strong economic pressures, including fragmented communications across providers; paper-based administrative workflows; and rising ransomware threats. Inefficient data management is also a concern; an IMO Health study showed that only 53 percent of healthcare leaders are satisfied with their organization's data quality management.

Evolving and increasingly complex regulatory considerations also are impacting provider operations, as are staffing shortages; a 2024 Common Wealth Fund survey revealed that over 70 percent of healthcare centers reported shortages of primary care physicians, nurses or mental health professionals.

Those limitations and challenges make optimizing patient experience, administrative process automation and cybersecurity practices even more important. OpenText boasts thousands of healthcare providers as trusted partners and helps them solve those challenges, elevating healthcare delivery with information management at its core.

"From increasingly siloed patient records to rapidly rising security threats, the challenges healthcare providers face are only intensifying, making it harder for those providers to fully focus on building the best patient care experience," said Savinay Berry, OpenText Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer. "We are helping those providers take on those challenges by providing solutions that transform unstructured data across the care continuum into actionable workflows, enabling providers to maximize efficiency while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance."

Recently launched key healthcare solutions OpenText will showcase at HIMSS include:

OpenText™ Core Messaging, a Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) solution that delivers unified, multimodal messaging across a variety of channels, including email, fax, SMS, voice and WhatsApp. OpenText Core Messaging enables organizations to streamline communications, enhance patient engagement, and ensure timely delivery of critical information while maintaining compliance with industry regulations, including HIPAA.

OpenText™ Process Automation, which empowers healthcare providers to transform patient care and streamline operations through secure, streamlined workflows integrated seamlessly with OpenText's Information Archive solution. The solution enables non-technical staff to create solutions with AI-assisted development and adapt to evolving healthcare needs resulting in enhanced efficiency, collaboration, and patient outcomes.

OpenText also offers several other key solutions that enable secured document delivery to streamline digital patient processes and enhance productivity of healthcare workers:

OpenText™ Fax (RightFax) and OpenText™ Capture seamlessly integrate to facilitate secure digital fax transmissions and efficient document management for both clinical and administrative workflows. OpenText Capture automates the conversion of paper-based documents, such as patient charts, discharge summaries, referral letters, and laboratory reports into digital formats. Using advanced technologies like OCR and machine learning, it classifies document types from both digitized paper and inbound faxes while intelligently indexing key fields that initiate automated workflows and provide improved accessibility to important document content.

OpenText Core Fax, an enterprise-grade Public Cloud, SaaS Fax solution, offers healthcare providers and healthcare payers of all sizes the features and functionality to keep communications flowing. With OpenText Core Fax, clinicians and hospital administrative staff can easily and securely fax from their workstations, email, EHR/EMRs, mobile devices or multi-function printers (MFPs), integrating with and streamlining workflows across the organization. OpenText was recently recognized by IDC as a leader in Digital Experience, including for its Cloud FAX solutions among others.

an enterprise-grade Public Cloud, SaaS Fax solution, offers healthcare providers and healthcare payers of all sizes the features and functionality to keep communications flowing. With OpenText Core Fax, clinicians and hospital administrative staff can easily and securely fax from their workstations, email, EHR/EMRs, mobile devices or multi-function printers (MFPs), integrating with and streamlining workflows across the organization. OpenText was recently recognized by IDC as a leader in Digital Experience, including for its Cloud FAX solutions among others. OpenText™ Information Archive helps providers address the vast amounts of patient data across multiple legacy systems by consolidating structured and unstructured data from multiple aging systems into a single, accessible repository. Physicians, administrators, and compliance teams can quickly retrieve archived patient records, images, and financial data without maintaining expensive legacy infrastructure, and its compliance-driven architecture ensures that all archived records meet HIPAA, GDPR, and other healthcare regulations, providing tamper-proof storage with detailed audit trails.

OpenText experts will demonstrate these vital solutions at HIMSS 2025 in Las Vegas, at Venetian Level 2, booth No. 4861.

