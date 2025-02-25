OpenText Strengthens Consumer Cybersecurity Portfolio with Comprehensive Digital Life Protection

New Webroot Total Protection safeguards personal and financial information

WATERLOO, ON, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) today announced Webroot Total Protection, an all-in-one cybersecurity solution built to go beyond traditional device security to deliver comprehensive digital life protection for individuals and families. With identity protection, VPN, parental controls, and unlimited cloud backup, users can safeguard their data, privacy, and online activities—all from a single, seamless platform.

With the rise of cyber threats targeting consumers, the need for comprehensive digital protection has never been greater. In 2024, data breaches exposed the personal information of more than 1.7 billion individuals—a 312% increase from the previous year—according to the 2024 Annual Data Breach Report from the Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC). Cyberattacks were responsible for 80% of these compromises, exposing vast amounts of consumer data. Webroot Total Protection meets this urgent need by delivering multiple layers of security in a single, unified platform, helping consumers safeguard their personal information against evolving threats.

Reflecting OpenText's continued investment in consumer cybersecurity giving access to the latest security innovations that safeguard personal and financial information, Webroot Total Protection combines multiple layers of security into a single package, ensuring comprehensive protection for users at home and on the go. Key features include:

Device security to safeguard against cyber threats such as phishing, malware, and ransomware

Identity protection for up to 10 individuals, not limited to immediate family, including 24/7 access to U.S.-based identity restoration specialists and up to $1 million in fraud expense reimbursement

in expense reimbursement VPN and parental controls to enhance online privacy and security for the entire household, both at home and on public Wi-Fi

Unlimited cloud backup to keep critical files and personal data protected and easily accessible

"As digital threats become more sophisticated, consumers need a security solution that evolves with them," said Muhi Majzoub, OpenText EVP of Security Products. "At OpenText, we are committed to delivering innovative, user-centric cybersecurity solutions that go beyond traditional protection. Webroot Total Protection is a direct response to our customers' growing need for a comprehensive, all-in-one security platform that safeguards every aspect of their digital lives—from identity and privacy to data protection and parental controls."

Reinforcing Webroot's commitment to helping everyone live a better digital life, Webroot Total Protection is now available in multiple configurations for individuals and families, launching with an introductory offer of 50% off MSRP.

