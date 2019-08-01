OpenText Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

Record Cloud and Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR)

Strong Margin Expansion

Record Operating Cash Flows

WATERLOO, Ontario, Aug. 1, 2019 /CNW/ --

Highlights

Fiscal Year 2019

Total Revenues of $2.87 billion , up 1.9%, and $2.92 billion in constant currency, up 3.8%

, up 1.9%, and in constant currency, up 3.8% Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR) of $2.16 billion , up 4.6%, and $2.19 billion in constant currency, up 6.2%

, up 4.6%, and in constant currency, up 6.2% Cloud Services and Subscriptions Revenues of $907.8 million , up 9.5%, and $918.6 million in constant currency, up 10.8%

, up 9.5%, and in constant currency, up 10.8% GAAP net income attributable to OpenText of $285.5 million , up 17.9%

, up 17.9% Adjusted EBITDA of $1.10 billion , up 7.8%, Margin of 38.4%, up 210 basis points

, up 7.8%, Margin of 38.4%, up 210 basis points GAAP EPS, diluted of $1.06 , up 16.5%

, up 16.5% Non-GAAP EPS, diluted of $2.76 , up 7.8%, and $2.79 in constant currency, up 9.0%

, up 7.8%, and in constant currency, up 9.0% Record annual Operating Cash Flows of $876.3 million , up 23.8%.

Fourth Quarter

Total Revenues of $747.2 million , down 0.9%, and $769.3 million in constant currency, up 2.0%

, down 0.9%, and in constant currency, up 2.0% Annual Recurring Revenues of $557.1 million , up 4.2%, and $572.0 million in constant currency, up 7.0%

, up 4.2%, and in constant currency, up 7.0% Cloud Services and Subscriptions Revenues of $241.9 million , up 11.0%, and $246.5 million in constant currency, up 13.1%

, up 11.0%, and in constant currency, up 13.1% GAAP net income attributable to OpenText of $72.0 million , up 16.6%

, up 16.6% Adjusted EBITDA of $283.9 million , up 0.8%, Margin of 38.0%, up 60 basis points

, up 0.8%, Margin of 38.0%, up 60 basis points GAAP EPS, diluted of $0.27 , up 17.4%

, up 17.4% Non-GAAP EPS, diluted of $0.72 , no change, and $0.74 in constant currency, up 2.8%

, no change, and in constant currency, up 2.8% Operating Cash Flows of $229.8 million , up 12.6%

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), "The Information Company," today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended June 30, 2019.

"Fiscal 2019 was a momentous year for OpenText as we delivered in constant currency $2.92 billion in total revenues, a record $918.6 million in cloud revenues, up 10.8% year-over-year growth and $2.19 billion in Annual Recurring Revenues, up 6.2% year-over-year growth, representing 75% of total revenues," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO. "We enter Fiscal 2020 with the strongest EIM offering in the industry, empowering customers to unlock their information advantage and win in Industry 4.0. Our expanded partnerships with Google and SAP and recently announced next generation product line, OpenText Cloud Edition, will help revolutionize the way businesses capture, govern, exchange and use information in the cloud."

Barrenechea further added, "We delivered a solid fourth quarter with total revenues of $769.3 million, up 2.0% year-over-year, and cloud revenues of $246.5 million, up 13.1% year-over-year, each in constant currency. Operating Cash Flows were $229.8 million, up 12.6% year-over-year. These solid results were delivered against the back drop of a $22 million foreign currency headwind to revenue during the quarter."

"During Fiscal 2019, we had record Adjusted EBITDA margin of 38.4%, delivered Operating Cash Flows of $876.3 million and deployed $381.4 million of capital to acquire Liaison Technologies & Catalyst Repository Systems," said Madhu Ranganathan, OpenText EVP and CFO. "We ended the year with $941 million of Cash & Cash Equivalents and 1.5x Consolidated Net Leverage ratio, compared to 1.9x a year ago. As we look into Fiscal 2020 and beyond, we have never been stronger in our operating framework and balance sheet flexibility to continue our investments in product innovation, go-to-market and strategic acquisitions."

Financial Highlights for Fiscal 2019 with Year Over Year Comparisons

Summary of Annual Results













(in millions except per share data) FY19 FY18 $ Change % Change

(Y/Y)

FY19 in

CC* % Change

in CC* Revenues:













Cloud services and subscriptions $907.8

$829.0

$78.8

9.5 %

$918.6

10.8 % Customer support 1,247.9

1,232.5

15.4

1.3 %

1,271.1

3.1 % Total annual recurring revenues** $2,155.7

$2,061.5

$94.3

4.6 %

$2,189.7

6.2 % License 428.1

437.5

(9.4)

(2.2) %

439.3

0.4 % Professional service and other 284.9

316.3

(31.3)

(9.9) %

293.0

(7.4) % Total revenues $2,868.8

$2,815.2

$53.5

1.9 %

$2,922.0

3.8 % GAAP-based operating income $567.0

$506.7

$60.3

11.9 %

N/A N/A Non-GAAP-based operating income (1) $1,002.7

$933.5

$69.2

7.4 %

$1,013.4

8.6 % GAAP-based EPS, diluted $1.06

$0.91

$0.15

16.5 %

N/A N/A Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2) $2.76

$2.56

$0.20

7.8 %

$2.79

9.0 % GAAP-based net income attributable to OpenText $285.5

$242.2

$43.3

17.9 %

N/A N/A Adjusted EBITDA (1) $1,100.3

$1,020.4

$79.9

7.8 %

$1,111.8

9.0 % Operating cash flows $876.3

$708.1

$168.2

23.8 %

N/A N/A

Summary of Quarterly Results













(in millions except per share data) Q4 FY19 Q4 FY18 $ Change % Change

(Y/Y)

Q4 FY19

in CC* % Change

in CC* Revenues:













Cloud services and subscriptions $241.9

$217.9

$24.0

11.0 %

$246.5

13.1 % Customer support 315.2

316.8

(1.5)

(0.5) %

325.4

2.7 % Total annual recurring revenues** $557.1

$534.6

$22.5

4.2 %

$572.0

7.0 % License 119.7

139.9

(20.2)

(14.4) %

124.1

(11.3) % Professional service and other 70.4

79.7

(9.3)

(11.7) %

73.2

(8.1) % Total revenues $747.2

$754.3

($7.0)

(0.9) %

$769.3

2.0 % GAAP-based operating income $158.0

$149.4

$8.6

5.8 %

N/A N/A Non-GAAP-based operating income (1) $259.0

$259.1

($0.1)

— %

$266.9

3.0 % GAAP-based EPS, diluted $0.27

$0.23

$0.04

17.4 %

N/A N/A Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2) $0.72

$0.72

$—

— %

$0.74

2.8 % GAAP-based net income attributable to OpenText $72.0

$61.7

$10.3

16.6 %

N/A N/A Adjusted EBITDA (1) $283.9

$281.8

$2.1

0.8 %

$292.2

3.6 % Operating cash flows $229.8

$204.1

$25.7

12.6 %

N/A N/A

(1) Please see note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below (2) Please also see note 14 to the Company's Fiscal 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-K. Reflective of the amount of net tax benefit arising from the internal reorganization assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. Note: Individual line items in tables may be adjusted by non-material amounts to enable totals to align to published financial statements.



*CC: Constant currency for this purpose is defined as the current period reported revenues/expenses/earnings represented at the prior comparative period's foreign exchange rate. **Annual recurring revenue is defined as the sum of Cloud services and subscriptions revenue and Customer support revenue.

Dividend Program

As part of our quarterly, non-cumulative cash dividend program, the Board declared on July 31, 2019 a cash dividend of $0.1746 per common share. The record date for this dividend is August 30, 2019 and the payment date is September 20, 2019. Future declarations of dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are subject to the final determination and discretion of the Board of Directors.

OpenText Quarterly Business Highlights

26 customer transactions over $1 million , 13 in the OpenText Cloud and 13 off-cloud

, 13 in the OpenText Cloud and 13 off-cloud Financial, Consumer Goods, Services, Technology and Public Sector industries saw the most demand in cloud and license

Key customer wins in the quarter included: BMW Group, Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc., Creative Foam Corporation, Credito Emiliano SpA, Lanxess Deutschland GmbH, Phillips Lytle LLP, Premier Healthcare Solutions, Inc. and Vertican Technologies, Inc.

OpenText hosts largest Enterprise Information Management conference, OpenText Enterprise World, in Toronto

OpenText announces the next generation Enterprise Information Management Cloud at Enterprise World

OpenText announces strategic partnership with Google Cloud

OpenText and Mastercard Partner to Transform Financial Processes Across Global Supply Chains

OpenText named a Customer Communications Management leader in 2019 Aspire CCM leaderboard

OpenText AppWorks named a leader in Digital Process Automation for Deep Deployments

New OpenText Content Management Services to be delivered through SAP® Cloud Platform

OpenText releases new Cloud and Hybrid offerings for SAP® solutions

OpenText receives 2019 SAP® Pinnacle Award as the SAP Solution Extension Partner of the Year

Summary of Annual Results









FY19 FY18 % Change

Revenue (million) $2,868.8

$2,815.2

1.9 %

GAAP-based gross margin 67.6 % 66.2 % 140

bps GAAP-based EPS, diluted $1.06

$0.91

16.5 %

Non-GAAP-based gross margin (1) 74.1 % 73.0 % 110

bps Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2) $2.76

$2.56

7.8 %



Summary of Quarterly Results















Q4 FY19 Q3 FY19 Q4 FY18 % Change

(Q4 FY19 vs

Q3 FY19)

% Change

(Q4 FY19 vs

Q4 FY18)

Revenue (million) $747.2

$719.1

$754.3

3.9 %

(0.9) %

GAAP-based gross margin 68.3 % 66.7 % 67.5 % 160

bps 80

bps GAAP-based EPS, diluted $0.27

$0.27

$0.23

— %

17.4 %

Non-GAAP-based gross margin (1) 74.2 % 73.0 % 74.0 % 120

bps 20

bps Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2) $0.72

$0.64

$0.72

12.5 %

— %



(1) Please see note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below (2) Please also see note 14 to the Company's Fiscal 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-K. Reflective of the amount of net tax benefit arising from the internal reorganization assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period.

OpenText Capital Markets Day 2019

Institutional investors and equity research analysts are invited to attend OpenText's 2019 Capital Markets Day on Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Lotte New York Palace hotel in New York, NY. This event will include an annual strategic update with formal presentations by the OpenText executive team. To register, please contact investors@opentext.com. Presentation material as well as listen-only teleconference and webcast details will be publicly available on the Investor Relations website at: http://investors.opentext.com/investor-events-and-presentations.

Conference Call Information

The public is invited to listen to the earnings conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) by dialing 1-800-319-4610 (toll-free) or +1-604-638-5340 (international). Please dial-in 10 minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection. Alternatively, a live webcast of the earnings conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.opentext.com/investor-events-and-presentations.

A replay of the call will be available beginning August 1, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. on August 15, 2019 and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (toll-free) or +1-604-674-8052 (international) and using passcode 3382 followed by the number sign.

Please see below note (2) for a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP-based financial measures used in this press release, to non-U.S. GAAP-based financial measures. Additionally, "off-cloud" is a term we use to describe license transactions.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, a market leader in Enterprise Information Management software and solutions, enabling companies to manage, leverage, secure and gain insight into their enterprise information, on premises or in the cloud. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX) visit www.opentext.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, including statements about the focus of Open Text Corporation ("OpenText" or "the Company") in our fiscal year ending June 30, 2020 (Fiscal 2020) on growth, anticipated benefits of our partnerships and next generation product lines, the strength of our operating framework and balance sheet flexibility, continued investments in product innovation, go-to-market and strategic acquisitions, M&A continuing to be our leading growth contributor, our capital allocation strategy, creating value through investments in broader Enterprise Information Management (EIM) capabilities, the Company's presence in the cloud and in growth markets, expected growth in our revenue lines, total growth from acquisitions, innovation and organic initiatives, the focus on recurring revenues, improving operational efficiency, expanding cash flow and strengthening the business, adjusted operating income and cash flow, its financial condition, the adjusted operating margin target range, results of operations and earnings, announced acquisitions, ongoing tax matters, the integration of the acquired businesses, declaration of quarterly dividends, future tax rates, new platform and product offerings, scaling OpenText to new levels in Fiscal 2020 and beyond, and other matters, may contain words such as "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and variations of these words or similar expressions are considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. In addition, any information or statements that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking, and based on our current expectations, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which we operate. Forward-looking statements reflect our current estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of historic trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances, such as certain assumptions about the economy, as well as market, financial and operational assumptions. Management's estimates, beliefs and assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and, as such, are subject to change. We can give no assurance that such estimates, beliefs and assumptions will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and assumptions that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially. Such factors include, but are not limited to: (i) the future performance, financial and otherwise, of OpenText; (ii) the ability of OpenText to bring new products and services to market and to increase sales; (iii) the strength of the Company's product development pipeline; (iv) the Company's growth and profitability prospects; (v) the estimated size and growth prospects of the EIM market including expected growth in the Artificial Intelligence market; (vi) the Company's competitive position in the EIM market and its ability to take advantage of future opportunities in this market; (vii) the benefits of the Company's products and services to be realized by customers; (viii) the demand for the Company's products and services and the extent of deployment of the Company's products and services in the EIM marketplace; (ix) downward pressure on our share price and dilutive effect of future sales or issuances of equity securities (including in connection with future acquisitions); (x) the Company's financial condition and capital requirements; and (xi) statements about the impact of product releases. The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) integration of acquisitions and related restructuring efforts, including the quantum of restructuring charges and the timing thereof; (ii) the potential for the incurrence of or assumption of debt in connection with acquisitions and the impact on the ratings or outlooks of rating agencies on the Company's outstanding debt securities; (iii) the possibility that the Company may be unable to meet its future reporting requirements under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the rules promulgated thereunder, or applicable Canadian securities regulation; (iv) the risks associated with bringing new products and services to market; (v) failure to comply with privacy laws and regulations that are extensive, open to various interpretations and complex to implement including General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and Country by Country Reporting (CBCR); (vi) fluctuations in currency exchange rates; (vii) delays in the purchasing decisions of the Company's customers; (viii) the competition the Company faces in its industry and/or marketplace; (ix) the final determination of litigation, tax audits (including tax examinations in the United States and elsewhere) and other legal proceedings; (x) potential exposure to greater than anticipated tax liabilities or expenses, including with respect to changes in Canadian, U.S. or international tax regimes including tax reform legislation enacted through the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in the United States; (xi) the possibility of technical, logistical or planning issues in connection with the deployment of the Company's products or services; (xii) the continuous commitment of the Company's customers; and (xiii) demand for the Company's products and services. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

OTEX-F

For more information, please contact:

Harry E. Blount

Senior Vice President, Global Head of Investor Relations

Open Text Corporation

415-963-0825

investors@opentext.com

Copyright ©2019 Open Text. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text. All rights reserved. For more information, visit: http://www.opentext.com/who-we-are/copyright-information.

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)



June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 941,009



$ 682,942

Accounts receivable trade, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $17,011 as of June 30, 2019 and $9,741 as of June 30, 2018 463,785



487,956

Contract assets 20,956



—

Income taxes recoverable 38,340



55,623

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 97,238



101,059

Total current assets 1,561,328



1,327,580

Property and equipment 249,453



264,205

Long-term contract assets 15,386



—

Goodwill 3,769,908



3,580,129

Acquired intangible assets 1,146,504



1,296,637

Deferred tax assets 1,004,450



1,122,729

Other assets 148,977



111,267

Deferred charges —



38,000

Long-term income taxes recoverable 37,969



24,482

Total assets $ 7,933,975



$ 7,765,029

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 329,903



$ 302,154

Current portion of long-term debt 10,000



10,000

Deferred revenues 641,656



644,211

Income taxes payable 33,158



38,234

Total current liabilities 1,014,717



994,599

Long-term liabilities:





Accrued liabilities 49,441



52,827

Deferred credits —



2,727

Pension liability 75,239



65,719

Long-term debt 2,604,878



2,610,523

Deferred revenues 46,974



69,197

Long-term income taxes payable 202,184



172,241

Deferred tax liabilities 55,872



79,938

Total long-term liabilities 3,034,588



3,053,172

Shareholders' equity:





Share capital and additional paid-in capital





269,834,442 and 267,651,084 Common Shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively; authorized Common Shares: unlimited 1,774,214



1,707,073

Accumulated other comprehensive income 24,124



33,645

Retained earnings 2,113,883



1,994,235

Treasury stock, at cost (802,871 shares at June 30, 2019 and 690,336 shares at June 30, 2018, respectively) (28,766)



(18,732)

Total OpenText shareholders' equity 3,883,455



3,716,221

Non-controlling interests 1,215



1,037

Total shareholders' equity 3,884,670



3,717,258

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,933,975



$ 7,765,029



OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)





Year Ended June 30,



2019

2018

2017 Revenues:











License

$ 428,092



$ 437,512



$ 369,144

Cloud services and subscriptions

907,812



828,968



705,495

Customer support

1,247,915



1,232,504



981,102

Professional service and other

284,936



316,257



235,316

Total revenues

2,868,755



2,815,241



2,291,057

Cost of revenues:











License

14,347



13,693



13,632

Cloud services and subscriptions

383,993



364,160



299,850

Customer support

124,343



133,889



122,565

Professional service and other

224,635



253,389



194,954

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets

183,385



185,868



130,556

Total cost of revenues

930,703



950,999



761,557

Gross profit

1,938,052



1,864,242



1,529,500

Operating expenses:











Research and development

321,836



322,909



281,215

Sales and marketing

518,035



529,141



444,454

General and administrative

207,909



205,227



170,353

Depreciation

97,716



86,943



64,318

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets

189,827



184,118



150,842

Special charges

35,719



29,211



63,618

Total operating expenses

1,371,042



1,357,549



1,174,800

Income from operations

567,010



506,693



354,700

Other income (expense), net

10,156



17,973



15,743

Interest and other related expense, net

(136,592)



(138,540)



(120,892)

Income before income taxes

440,574



386,126



249,551

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes

154,937



143,826



(776,364)

Net income for the period

$ 285,637



$ 242,300



$ 1,025,915

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(136)



(76)



(256)

Net income attributable to OpenText

$ 285,501



$ 242,224



$ 1,025,659

Earnings per share—basic attributable to OpenText

$ 1.06



$ 0.91



$ 4.04

Earnings per share—diluted attributable to OpenText

$ 1.06



$ 0.91



$ 4.01

Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding—basic

268,784



266,085



253,879

Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding—diluted

269,908



267,492



255,805



OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018 Revenues:





License $ 119,728



$ 139,924

Cloud services and subscriptions 241,889



217,892

Customer support 315,248



316,751

Professional service and other 70,356



79,703

Total revenues 747,221



754,270

Cost of revenues:





License 4,128



3,048

Cloud services and subscriptions 103,719



95,346

Customer support 30,761



34,232

Professional service and other 55,183



64,896

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 42,946



47,477

Total cost of revenues 236,737



244,999

Gross profit 510,484



509,271

Operating expenses:





Research and development 83,708



81,816

Sales and marketing 139,416



147,499

General and administrative 52,954



52,577

Depreciation 25,000



22,901

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 49,200



47,299

Special charges 2,232



7,821

Total operating expenses 352,510



359,913

Income from operations 157,974



149,358

Other income (expense), net 3,191



(8,938)

Interest and other related expense, net (32,841)



(35,345)

Income before income taxes 128,324



105,075

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 56,309



43,182

Net income for the period $ 72,015



$ 61,893

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (32)



(170)

Net income attributable to OpenText $ 71,983



$ 61,723

Earnings per share—basic attributable to OpenText $ 0.27



$ 0.23

Earnings per share—diluted attributable to OpenText $ 0.27



$ 0.23

Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding—basic 269,446



267,489

Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding—diluted 270,652



268,628



OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In thousands of U.S. dollars)



Year Ended June 30,

2019

2018



Net income for the period $ 285,637



$ 242,300



$ 1,025,915

Other comprehensive income (loss)—net of tax:









Net foreign currency translation adjustments (3,882)



(9,582)



(4,756)

Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedges:









Unrealized gain (loss) - net of tax expense (recovery) effect of $6, ($171) and $34 for the year ended June 30, 2019, 2018 and 2017, respectively 16



(476)



95

(Gain) loss reclassified into net income - net of tax (expense) recovery effect of $539, ($489) and $67 for the year ended June 30, 2019, 2018 and 2017, respectively 1,494



(1,357)



186

Actuarial gain (loss) relating to defined benefit pension plans:









Actuarial gain (loss) - net of tax expense (recovery) effect of ($2,004), ($1,846) and $840 for the year ended June 30, 2019, 2018 and 2017, respectively (7,421)



(3,383)



6,216

Amortization of actuarial (gain) loss into net income - net of tax (expense) recovery effect of $292, $183 and $241 for the year ended June 30, 2019, 2018 and 2017, respectively 272



260



565

Unrealized net gain (loss) on marketable securities - net of tax effect of nil for the year ended June 30, 2019, 2018 and 2017 respectively —



—



184

Release of unrealized gain on marketable securities - net of tax effect of nil for the year ended June 30, 2019, 2018 and 2017 respectively —



(617)



—

Total other comprehensive income (loss) net, for the period (9,521)



(15,155)



2,490

Total comprehensive income 276,116



227,145



1,028,405

Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (136)



(76)



(256)

Total comprehensive income attributable to OpenText $ 275,980



$ 227,069



$ 1,028,149

