OpenText Partners with NINJIO to Enhance Webroot Security Awareness Training for New COVID-19 Reality

WATERLOO, Ontario, July 21, 2020 /CNW/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) partnered with NINJIO, a leading cybersecurity education content provider, to expand its security awareness training program for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and managed service providers (MSPs). The partnership enhances the Webroot® Security Awareness Training solution with engaging, Hollywood-style videos that feature updated COVID-19 content aimed at encouraging cyber resilient behavior such as identifying phishing emails and malicious URLs.

"Cybercriminals are not taking a break during the Coronavirus pandemic – in fact they're working overtime," said Hal Lonas, CTO of SMB and Consumer at OpenText. "The Webroot Threat Research team, equipped with state-of-the-art AI technology, discovered 1.5 million unique threats in May alone, three times as many in January and a three-year high. The most effective way to improve organizational cyber resilience is through employee education based on real-world threats and consistently reinforcing those learnings with simulation testing."

Tailored for SMBs and MSPs, Webroot Security Awareness Training provides phishing simulations and courses on IT and security best practices, as well as data protection and compliance training.

"The team is delighted with automated training. They were able to roll Webroot's training out to clients with minimal intervention," said Martin Venter, Senior Engineer at Network Configurations. "Client education allows MSPs to work smarter, not harder."'

New course content includes lessons on staying resilient while working from home and on scams that are going viral during COVID-19. Webroot Security Awareness Training arms MSPs and SMBs with resources to easily deploy engaging security education, helping incorporate security awareness into the business culture itself to build cyber resilience, no matter where end users or employees are operating.

"I created NINJIO to address a gap I saw in cybersecurity education," says Zack Schuler, Founder and CEO of NINJIO. "With emotionally connected content, our story-based episodes aim to change human behavior. Partnering with Webroot will help us further close the gap in security awareness education, ultimately broadening the first line of defense against hackers – our users."

Reports show most network breaches are caused by user error or complacency but training and practice through simulation can lessen the impact by creating an improved security culture. According to data from the Webroot Threat Research team, one in 10 employees (11%) click on phishing emails, even with annual anti-phishing training. That number drops to one in 20 (5%) with monthly anti-phishing training with simulation emails.

According to Webroot's vendor profile in The Forrester Wave™: Security Awareness And Training Solutions, Q1 2020 report, "Small to midsized enterprises that want an easy-to-use phishing simulation platform should engage Webroot." Webroot received the highest scores possible in the user experience roadmap and solution integrations criteria.

NINJIO content will be available immediately as a free update for Webroot Security Awareness Training customers, and new episodes will be released monthly.

NINJIO is a cybersecurity awareness training company that empowers individuals and organizations to become defenders against cyberthreats. The company creates 3- to 4-minute Hollywood style micro-learning videos that teach organizations, employees, and families how not to get hacked.

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, on-premises or in the cloud.

