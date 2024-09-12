OpenText Named One of the World's Best Companies by TIME Magazine for the Second Consecutive Year

Recognition is the latest in a series of leader and employer awards received by the company

WATERLOO, ON, Sept. 12, 2024 /CNW/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) today announced that it has been included in the TIME World's Best Companies 2024 ranking. The award, presented by TIME and Statista, identifies top-performing companies across the globe based on three primary dimensions: Employee Satisfaction, Revenue Growth, and Sustainability (ESG). This is the second year in a row that OpenText has been named as one of the World's Best Companies by TIME.

"The OpenText vision is to be the best Information Management company in the world where information elevates every individual and every organization to be their best," said Mark J. Barrenechea, CEO & CTO of OpenText. "On behalf of our employees and customers, we are honored to be recognized by TIME as one of the World's Best Companies and are extremely grateful for those turning our vision a reality."

This acknowledgement from TIME is the latest in a series of accolades awarded to OpenText that distinguishes the company as both a leader and an employer-of-choice. Recent award wins include:

Recognition by Forbes as one of the World's Best Employers for three consecutive years, including ranking within the top 20% of all global companies in 2023.

Recognition by Forbes as the World's Top Companies for Women for the first time in 2023, a testament to our unwavering commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion.

Being named as one of Canada's Best Employers four years in a row, as well as one of Canada's Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes for two consecutive years.

Receiving a 2024 Canadian Business Innovation Award as one of Canada's Most Innovative Companies.

Ranking on the Canada's Top 100 Employers ten times, including in 2024, and ranking for the first time on Canada's Greenest Employers list in 2024.

Innovating for a sustainable, equitable, and inclusive future

"While some corporations are questioning their commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, OpenText is not," added Barrenechea. "Our culture centers on performance, fairness, and being practical. We strive to unlock the voice and potential in each of our employees, in the context of business, and believe this is essential to be a top innovator and performer."

Last month, OpenText released its annual Corporate Citizenship Report, providing a detailed update on its progress relating to the OpenText Zero-In Initiative, the company's guiding framework to achieving global impact goals related to the company's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) commitments and program.

The report, which covers the company's fiscal year 2024 (July 1, 2023 – June 31, 2024), details the many actions that OpenText is taking to achieve its Zero-In goals relating to Zero Footprint, Zero Barriers, and Zero Compromise. Key highlights from the report include:

Affirming the company's commitment to responsible Business AI via the OpenText AI Bill of Obligations, as well as becoming one of the first signatories of Canada's Voluntary Code of Conduct on the Responsible Development and Management of Advanced Generative AI Systems.

Voluntary Code of Conduct on the Responsible Development and Management of Advanced Generative AI Systems. Spotlighting the ways in which OpenText continues to prioritize and consider environmental impact on its path towards net-zero, including its commitment to company-wide emissions reduction initiatives that are in line with the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).

Showcasing the company's continued efforts relating to community impact and volunteerism, reporting more than 35,000 volunteer hours committed by employees in 2024 and over $1.45 million donated to charities around the world in alignment with several of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Learn more about the OpenText Zero-In Initiative, including details on the company's Zero Footprint, Zero Barriers, and Zero Compromise goals, by reading the 2024 Corporate Citizenship Report: https://www.opentext.com/about/corporate-citizenship.

