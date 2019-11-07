OpenText Named as a Leader in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms

Report Evaluated OpenText Content Services, Extended ECM and Documentum

WATERLOO, Ontario, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), a global leader in Enterprise Information Management (EIM), announced it has been named a Leader in Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms.

"The cornerstone of the OpenText strategy is ensuring our customer's information enables and informs their digital business. We are helping the world's most complex organizations improve information security, governance, collaboration and analytics," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO. "With a compelling set of cloud and off-cloud offerings, OpenText Content Services is a strategic platform for the world's largest businesses and governments. On behalf of our customers, OpenText is honored to be recognized by Gartner as a 2019 Leader."

The world's largest and most innovative companies and governments turn to OpenText Content Services to recuse compliance risk with records management and document management capabilities, while embedding collaboration, workflow and other productivity-boosting technologies into their operations. OpenText technology helps customers break down organizational silos, combine both structured and unstructured datasets and extend across on and off-cloud infrastructures. OpenText integrates seamlessly into business-line applications such as SAP, Salesforce and Microsoft, providing access to content across the organization.

According to Gartner, "Content services platforms are key components of the digital workplace and digital business. At a time of increased emphasis on the cloud, ease of use, AI and governance, this report will help those responsible for digital workplace applications find the right vendor for their strategy." *

OpenText has been named a Leader in this Gartner Magic Quadrant for fifteen consecutive years.

Gartner also released its Critical Capabilities for Content Services Platforms report. This report provides information about OpenText Content Services capabilities. Each year's Critical Capabilities report is a recommended read for those involved in assessing and evaluating content management options for their organization.

Access the reports

Click here to download a complimentary copy of both the Gartner Magic Quadrant and the Critical Capabilities report.

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms, Michael Woodbridge, Marko Sillanpaa and Lane Serverson, 30 October 2019. This report was previously titled the Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Content Management.

*Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Content Services Platforms. Michael Woodbridge, Marko Sillanpaa, Lane Severson, 30 October 2019.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, on premises or in the cloud. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX,TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

Connect with us:

OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog

Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Copyright © 2019 Open Text. All rights reserved. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text or other respective owners.

OTEX-G

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

For further information: Further information: Ryan Hill, OpenText, 416-524-6794, publicrelations@opentext.com, https://www.opentext.com

Related Links

https://www.opentext.com

