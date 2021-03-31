OpenText launches OpenText World Europe and Asia Pacific

The European and Asia Pacific editions of the world's largest information management conference will help customers transform their business and accelerate growth

WATERLOO, ON, March 31, 2021 /CNW/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced the dates for OpenText World Europe (April 14-15) and OpenText World Asia Pacific (May 20-21). These will be two of the largest events OpenText has ever held, using an interactive virtual format to connect directly with customers across Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

Each two-day event will bring together OpenText leadership and experts, guest speakers, strategic partners and industry professionals to discuss market trends, explore the opportunities within the European and Asian markets, and show customers how they can grow faster with OpenText.

"Businesses of all sizes are looking to grow, increase efficiency, and improve sustainability," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO. "At OpenText World we will be launching our Grow with OpenText program, which will bring together everything organizations need to transform their business and accelerate growth. No matter their point of departure, OpenText can guide customers on a successful journey to the Ultimate Cloud™."

A highlight of both events will be Cloud Editions, OpenText's native cloud platform, featuring the next generation content services platform as well as significant updates across all five OpenText Clouds. Cloud Editions will support customers as they enable modern work, connect global supply chains, create modern customer experiences, strengthen cyber resilience and accelerate development.

Other highlights of the event, include:

A keynote from OpenText CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea, mapping out the Information Management journey to help organizations become intelligent, connected and secure.

Keynotes from Chief Product Officer Muhi Majzoub and SVP, Software Engineering John Radko, who will introduce OpenText's largest product release to date, as well as lay out the ambitious roadmap going forward.

Leader, businessman, strategist and adventurer Kevin Gaskell will keynote OpenText World Europe. He will share insights from a career leading brands like BMW, Porsche and Lamborghini, as well as his own adventures to the most remote parts of the world.

will keynote OpenText World Europe. He will share insights from a career leading brands like BMW, Porsche and Lamborghini, as well as his own adventures to the most remote parts of the world. Product keynotes and breakout sessions with technology updates from the five OpenText clouds -- Content Services, Business Network, Digital Experience, Security and Protection, and Developer. After the keynotes, OpenText product experts will be on hand to answer any questions via live Q&A sessions.

The Expert Forum – an online destination to engage live with OpenText experts across business unit, service, and support teams at OpenText.

Industry and regional forums that will dive deep into the market trends, challenges, and areas of strategic investment that matter most to organizations in Europe and Asia .

and . New interactive digital labs providing delegates with a completely digital opportunity to experience the latest OpenText innovations, complete training courses, and contribute to product roadmaps.

Registration is now open, and the full agendas are available for both OpenText World Europe and OpenText World Asia Pacific. Come grow with OpenText and chart your journey to the Ultimate Cloud.

