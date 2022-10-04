OpenText kicks off OpenText World introducing Cloud Editions 22.4 and Project Titanium

Innovations unveiled deliver on the OpenText commitment to elevate every person and organization to gain the information advantage

WATERLOO, ON, Oct. 4, 2022 /CNW/ -- Today at OpenText World, OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), announces Cloud Editions 22.4 (CE 22.4), a series of impactful new innovations driving forward the company's Project Titanium to deliver seamless complete and integrated information management in the cloud. With strengthened offerings in public and private cloud, CE 22.4 innovations unlock tremendous value for customers, providing them the tools, solutions and trust to help solve their biggest hurdles and excel in a world of accelerated change.

"OpenText is empowering organizations to drive digital led transformations and prepare for the critical and expanding business requirements of modern work, environmental, social, and governance (ESG), as well as artificial intelligence," said Mark J. Barrenechea, CEO & CTO, OpenText. "Cloud Editions 22.4 is an important milestone in our journey to complete and integrated information management in the Cloud. Titanium, our next generation cloud platform, will help customers accelerate their cloud-based digital transformation and future AI applications."

During his OpenText World keynote address today, Mark J. Barrenechea, is sitting down for a fireside chat with OpenText customer Cardinal Health to speak about their modernization journey: "As a crucial link between the clinical and operational sides of healthcare, it's essential to have a secure, reliable cloud-based EDI platform to provide life-saving products to our customers," said Denise Hemmert, VP of Platform Services at Cardinal Health. "I'm excited to join OpenText World to discuss how we are leveraging digital capabilities to modernize our technology infrastructure to better serve manufacturers, providers, health systems and patients across the healthcare ecosystem."

At OpenText World this week, much will be revealed around the CE 22.4 release.

CE 22.4 simplifies opportunities to increase customer engagement and responsiveness

Customer experience is of critical importance in today's digital world. In a recent OpenText global survey, eight in ten respondents (80%) experience information overload, and to help cut through this cluttered environment, it's crucial for businesses to personalize every web and communication experience, provide customers with the right content at the right time and through the right channels. In 22.4, new capabilities in OpenText Experience Cloud, make it faster and easier to increase relevancy, consistency and responsiveness across the entire customer journey with two new must-have solutions to solve for Customer Experience Management (CXM) and Digital Experience Management (DXM) use cases. Delivered in a unified environment, these solutions bring together key capabilities across OpenText applications Exstream (CCM), TeamSite (WCM/CMS), Media Management (DAM), Experience CDP, and Core Experience Insights, all within a composable platform out of the box.

Additional enhancements to OpenText™ Exstream and OpenText™ TeamSite are critical to the new Experience Cloud solutions. OpenText™ Exstream accelerates time to market for digital communications across channels and formats with seamless electronic signature processing integrated to Core Signature, and automated archiving to OpenText InfoArchive. The new enhancements also provide no-code dynamic charting and display components for visually engaging communications. OpenText™ TeamSite is at the core of every customer experience platform and 22.4 offers the ability to configure and compose unique intelligent digital workplaces to improve productivity and surface relevant data insights for improved decision making. Combined with a new integration to Google BigQuery, web developers and content creators will benefit from dynamic AI/ML driven data processing to deliver more personalized and relevant experiences and communications.

CE 22.4 empowers workforces with smarter, simpler and savvier solutions to master modern work

OpenText is committed to empowering workforces across all industries to gain the information advantage through frictionless, automated and simplified experiences and 22.4 has several innovations enabling workforces to excel at modern work. Accessing content where and when needed is simplified with OpenText ™ Core Content and its new integration with Microsoft®. Consumers can now open or save documents to Core Content directly from Microsoft Office Desktop applications and view, edit or co-author directly within Core Content – boosting productivity while maintaining integrity.

Staying ahead and staying secure is made easier with ready-to-run business scenario templates from OpenText ™ Extended ECM. The newest addition to the growing Business Process Library is the new Real Estate Management Business Scenario that streamlines management of globally dispersed real estate assets – a time-intensive process all enterprises face. Extended ECM also enhances compatibility with SAP applications with support for SAP S/4HANA Harmonized Document Management, standardizing integrations to accelerate time to value with fewer resources.

Additionally, OpenText also continues to manage the risks associated with eDiscovery with enhancements to OpenText™ Axcelerate, improving productivity for legal teams. Delivering project oversight and superior insights through enhanced reporting, 22.4 introduces a new configurable dashboard and reporting framework for Axcelerate based on the Magellan Business Intelligence and Reporting (MBIR) platform that includes a variety of new enhancements for faster decision-making and cost control. Eliminating the need for third-party add-on tools, this new feature also comes at no extra cost.

Focused on making OpenText Business Network available to companies of all sizes, the new Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central Order to Cash Adapter Kit for OpenText Business Network Cloud Foundation offers mid-market size companies, with limited internal electronic data interchange (EDI) skills, to be able to exchange order to cash-related business documents electronically with key trading partners. Businesses can now leverage a scalable B2B integration environment that can support changing business needs and help streamline order fulfillment processes with seamless integration to Microsoft Dynamics 365.

CE 22.4 offers trusted solutions for better cyber resilience in a disruptive world

With the complexity of the digital world today, information advantage is being able to access digital information with comprehensive digital forensic investigation tools. With CE 22.4, OpenText continues to focus on modernizing forensic investigations, with enhancements to OpenText™ EnCase Forensic and OpenText™ EnCase Endpoint Investigator including the support of new cloud connectors for Facebook Messenger, Slack and Microsoft 365 Archive, enhanced workflows and Mac collections. In addition, to enhance threat detection and incident response, OpenText™ EnCase Endpoint Security adds the ability to conduct off-VPN anomaly detection and manage custom automated response actions. CE 22.4 is also enabling scalable network visibility and faster collection and analysis of external Packet Capture (PCAP) with OpenText™ Network Detection & Response.

For more on all the CE 22.4 innovations please read our blogs. Additional information and demonstrations on these and other innovations will be presented by OpenText EVP and Chief Product Officer, Muhi Majzoub during his October 5th OpenText World keynote.

