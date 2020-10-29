OpenText Introduces Enfuse On Air: A new digital conference format for Cyber Resilience and Investigation Experts

OpenText will deliver four weeks of digital content on information security, data discovery, and forensic investigations

WATERLOO, ON, Oct. 29, 2020 /CNW/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX) (TSX: OTEX), today announced the agenda and keynote speakers for OpenText Enfuse On Air 2020. The premier security conference focused on the prevention, detection, and investigation of threats will be hosted digitally from November 10 – December 1. New content exploring emerging trends and scalable solutions will be released live and on-demand every Tuesday over the course of four weeks.

"In a year of unprecedented change, work from anywhere and digital acceleration, cyber-crimes are increasing faster than ever," said OpenText CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea. "OpenText Enfuse On Air will bring together a community of experts to help organizations build cyber resilience and protect against the current and next generation of vulnerabilities."

At Enfuse, practitioners and industry experts in cybersecurity and data protection will come together to review best practices and find new opportunities with OpenText solutions. Attendees will be able to access keynote presentations, live and on-demand sessions from OpenText experts and industry leaders, and interactive virtual labs and CPE accredited training sessions. Each week will have a specific theme and provide opportunities for attendees to hear from law enforcement, government, and enterprise experts tasked with solving emerging problems and better managing risk.

Five Powerful Keynotes

To kick off Enfuse On Air on November 10, General Nadja West will deliver a keynote on effectively leading teams through times of uncertainty and crisis. As the first African American Army Surgeon General and first African American woman 3-star General in the Army, West brings more than 20 years of experience in executive leadership, crisis management, and disaster response. Instrumental in crafting the DOD medical response to the Ebola crisis, she will provide insights and experience that are especially relevant today.

Week two of Enfuse will feature keynotes from OpenText Chief Product Officer Muhi Majzoub and Craig Stilwell, EVP & General Manager SMB and Consumer. Muhi's keynote will highlight the latest OpenText solutions for digital investigations, incident response, endpoint security, and data discovery. Later that morning, Craig will speak to the latest threat trends and emerging opportunities, showcasing how OpenText can strengthen business security and data protection in an ever-changing landscape.

On November 24, Tarah Wheeler will speak to the future of cyberwar and share her perspective on threat modeling during the current era of rapid technology change. As the former cybersecurity czar at Symantec and the Head of Offensive Security & Technical Data Privacy at Splunk, Wheeler is a global leader in keeping private citizens and corporations safe from cyberattacks, and she will share her insights on how to best adapt limited security resources to meet the challenges presented by COVID 19 and the evolution of remote work.

To close Enfuse On Air, OpenText CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea will deliver a closing keynote on December 1, focused on the critical role of security - especially digital investigations - to the safety, security, and core function of our society, governments, and businesses.

Four weeks of original, themed content available live and on-demand for digital attendees

OpenText Enfuse On Air will host keynotes, on-demand sessions, and lab training opportunities every Tuesday between November 10 and December 1, 2020, with a different focus each week. For a full list of sessions, please click here.

Tuesday, November 10 – Digital Investigations Part I: Kicking off with a keynote from General West, this week will focus on the need to "investigate everywhere." Key topics will include emerging investigation trends and techniques such as Apple Filesystems (APFS), advancements in mobile and social media investigations, and the impact of ransomware on law enforcement. Attendees can join sessions like, "AMA with OT Forensic Solution Consultants" and "Holding the Public for Ransom."

Kicking off with a keynote from West, this week will focus on the need to "investigate everywhere." Key topics will include emerging investigation trends and techniques such as Apple Filesystems (APFS), advancements in mobile and social media investigations, and the impact of ransomware on law enforcement. Tuesday, November 17 – Discovery and Cyber Resilience : The second week will focus on the need to rethink data discovery. OpenText experts, customers, partners and industry experts will host sessions dedicated to managing data discovery as an efficient, repeatable and cost-effective process. Sessions will include customer-led best practice talks, recent trends in legal and regulatory matters – with courses like "Mobile Device, Cloud and Social Media Investigations" – and strategies to mitigate legal risk, cost, and reputational damage.

The second week will focus on the need to rethink data discovery. OpenText experts, customers, partners and industry experts will host sessions dedicated to managing data discovery as an efficient, repeatable and cost-effective process. Sessions will include customer-led best practice talks, recent trends in legal and regulatory matters – Tuesday, November 24 – Security and Incident Response: Week three will be anchored by a keynote from Tarah Wheeler, and will include labs and break-out sessions on threat detection techniques and tactics, incident response workflow automation, and lessons learned from real-world compromises. For students looking to enter the security field, OpenText will offer courses such as "Breaking into Security" and "The Super Powers of Super Computers."

Week three will be anchored by a keynote from Wheeler, and will include labs and break-out sessions on threat detection techniques and tactics, incident response workflow automation, and lessons learned from real-world compromises. Tuesday, December 1 – Digital Investigations Part II: To close Enfuse On Air, OpenText CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea will outline the OpenText vision on information security & protection. Content for the week will focus on the role of forensic hardware in the investigation workflow, advanced data recovery techniques, and optimizing EnCase for the best and fastest possible experience. This will include insights and tips for security professionals dealing with the current crisis. Attendees can join sessions like "Incident DFIR, Triage, and Scope Assessment with EnCase Endpoint Security."

For more information on Enfuse On Air 2020, visit: https://www.opentext.com/enfuse. Members of the press interested in attending Enfuse On Air please contact [email protected] to request media accreditation, or click here to register.

