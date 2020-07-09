OpenText Extends Content Services Technology for Microsoft Teams

World's fastest-growing collaboration tool adds OpenText information governance, secure collaboration at scale, and content management

WATERLOO, ON, July 9, 2020 /CNW/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX) (TSX: OTEX) today announced the availability of its market leading Content Services technology for Microsoft Teams. This new integration enables use of OpenText Content Services for information governance and control.

As organizations adapt to the current global crisis, Content Services technologies allow remote workers to collaborate securely and productively. OpenText™ Content Services connects information across the enterprise with the people and systems that need it.

OpenText® Extended ECM for Microsoft Office 365 integrates content and collaboration tools into business processes. With today's announcement, OpenText adds its market-leading information governance tools and systems to Teams, making an expanded set of compliance, records management, and archiving options available to Teams users and administrators. Extended ECM allows users to surface Teams content in context of relevant business processes across the enterprise, creating links with line-of-business systems and applications such as Salesforce, SAP, or Oracle.

"Microsoft Teams has become critical infrastructure for organizations that have rapidly moved to remote work. As more work moves to digital collaboration environments, integrating Enterprise Content Services into Teams makes it easier to access relevant documents while maintaining information governance and compliance policies," said Lou Blatt, OpenText CMO. "With this integration, we are providing customers our industry leading content collaboration within Teams."

OpenText Extended ECM adds important functionality to Teams. Users can:

Access and centrally govern customer content within the Teams environment;

Automate the creation of a Team specific to an OpenText business process;

Synchronize Teams membership with OpenText content management systems;

Archive Teams content to OpenText utilizing governance best practices; and

Retire Teams and dispose of noncrucial content automatically using OpenText Extended ECM.

"During the COVID-19 outbreak, the bank continues to fulfill its mission without interruption to daily business activity, while at the same time protecting our workforce. The vast majority of our employees are working remotely from home, using their virtual desktops to securely access IT resources," said Markos Dolopikos, Principal Officer, Information Technologies at Black Sea Trade and Development Bank. "To reinforce internal and external collaboration, we escalated our plans to integrate Microsoft Teams with OpenText Content Suite using OpenText Extended ECM for Microsoft Office 365."

"We have seen a massive spike in adoption of Microsoft Teams with the shift to remote work. As the nature of work has changed, so has productivity and collaboration, including the tools required to meet the needs and expectations of business," said Jonathan Tinter, Corporate Vice President of Business Development at Microsoft Corp. "By delivering deeper integrations into Teams, OpenText is helping its customers to work in new ways and positioning organizations to respond to the evolving needs of their business."

The OpenText and Microsoft collaboration provides information management solutions that embrace and extend joint customers' existing investments in these technologies, delivered off-cloud, hybrid cloud, or as a managed service on Microsoft Azure.

This latest integration with Microsoft joins an already vibrant set of solutions, including OpenText Extended ECM for Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Carbonite Backup for Microsoft Office 365.

As part of today's announcement, OpenText will continue expanding integrations with Microsoft products to accelerate its OpenText Anywhere strategy on Azure. Many OpenText customers already rely on Azure for locally compliant and highly secure access to over 15 OpenText solutions delivered to customers as a managed service. In total, OpenText now makes more than 40 solutions available in the Azure Marketplace, including those available from Carbonite.

Find out more about how OpenText leverages Microsoft Azure and integrates with additional Microsoft products here.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, on premises or in the cloud. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX,TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

