OpenText Expands Cloud Infrastructure in Japan to Support Enterprise Solutions

OpenText Enhances Disaster Recovery and Security for EIM and B2B Services Customers in Japan

WATERLOO, Ontario, Nov. 19, 2019 /CNW/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), a global leader in Enterprise Information Management (EIM), today announced an expansion to the OpenText Cloud in Japan, with expanded domestic data centers in Tokyo and Osaka. Building on a legacy of delivering OpenText Business Network services in the Japanese market, this expanded capability will help customers transition EIM workloads to the OpenText Cloud, while strengthening capacity for disaster recovery and security.

"Japan is a strategic market for OpenText. This expansion allows us to bring the full power of the OpenText Cloud to our Japanese customers," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO. "Modern next-generation EIM applications, strategic partnerships with major network providers and enterprise-grade cloud infrastructure provides the most secure platform for innovation and content collaboration available to Japanese enterprises."

Japanese companies must adhere to new regulations and standards for the storage of personal information, while maintaining the flexibility, agility and capacity for innovation cloud infrastructures offer. To meet these requirements, Japanese customers are looking for new deployment options which keep their data and applications in domestic data centers. With today's announcement OpenText will offer customers a full range of domestic hosting options.

The OpenText Cloud also ensures Japanese customers are prepared in the event of natural disasters such as earthquakes or flooding. OpenText is expanding the disaster recovery options available to cloud customers with real-time system fail-over capability between data centers in Tokyo and Osaka. This augments disaster recovery enabled between Tokyo and the United States.

Even the most highly-regulated and security-conscious companies can rapidly deploy advanced EIM cloud solutions without the need to invest in their own cloud infrastructure.

"When migrating large volumes of diverse information and content to the cloud, customers are considering the governance and security benefits of using domestic data centers. In industries with heightened regulation such as government agencies and financial institutions, highly-available enterprise infrastructures are necessary to meet these compliance demands," said Koichiro Sorimachi, President of OpenText Japan. "OpenText has experience in delivering cloud for sophisticated global enterprise customers and today's announcement ensures we can meet more Japanese customers' cloud needs."

