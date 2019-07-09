OpenText Enterprise World Opens in Toronto

Leveraging EIM to Unlock the Information Advantage

WATERLOO, Ontario, July 9, 2019 /CNW/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) today opened Enterprise World, the world's largest gathering of Enterprise Information Management (EIM) leaders, to discuss technologies and strategies to help companies unlock the Information Advantage. Enterprise World brings together thousands of OpenText customers, business leaders and developers to learn about industry trends, the latest OpenText product releases and partnerships, and to receive hands-on demonstrations, training and certification.

Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO, will launch Enterprise World with a keynote addressing the challenges enterprises face, from emerging technology to changing labor market dynamics and new global regulations.

"There is an unprecedented opportunity to re-imagine business at the nexus of cloud, digital, and AI. This is the new agenda for business leaders, that requires new talent and new business models, while keeping customer experience as job #1," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO. "For the last 20 years, automation has provided a process advantage. We are now in the post-ERP era, and businesses need to gain the information advantage. We are excited to introduce our next generation product line, OpenText Cloud Edition, to help business compete and win in Industry 4.0."

Barrenechea will be joined by Sir Tim Berners-Lee, Inventor of the World Wide Web and CTO of Inrupt, Inc. to discuss the future of the web and how companies can understand the state of the World Wide Web. On Thursday, world-renowned musician and humanitarian Peter Gabriel will close the event in conversation with Barrenechea.

Enterprise World brings together many of the world's most innovative and ambitious companies to discuss industry-wide trends. Attendees will hear from a broad spectrum of experts from organizations including Mastercard, L'Oreal, and South African National Parks.

The Future of Digital Business

The future of digital information will be on display at Enterprise World, with OpenText launching powerful new products to further strengthen its market-leading EIM platform.

OpenText also announced an expanded partnership with Google Cloud, providing new deployment options for Content Services in the cloud.

"OpenText has the strongest EIM offering in the industry and we are meeting our customers where they work, with flexible on and off-cloud options, integrated solutions with SAP and a vibrant partner ecosystem," said Barrenechea.

In addition, OpenText has convened a panel of customers and experts in sustainable business to discuss how to approach the urgent challenges of environmental and social responsibility facing business leaders today. The panel will feature voices from SAP, RBC, Loblaws and the Government of Canada.

Investing in Our Customers

As businesses turn to information to drive innovation and growth, they need to ensure their employees have access to the skills and training required for information-intensive business.

To meet this challenge, OpenText has modernized its certification framework to provide new ways for OpenText certified professionals to manage and publicize their credentials. OpenText will also make these industry-relevant certifications available for free to Enterprise World attendees, helping to build a robust ecosystem of EIM professionals.

Deep partnerships and compelling Industry-relevant content

OpenText Enterprise World is made possible with the support of the world's leading technology and systems integration companies. Accenture, Deloitte Consulting, SAP and Tata Consultancy Services are all Diamond sponsors of Enterprise World.

More than 400 partners will be on site at Enterprise World, demonstrating how OpenText technologies are solving real-world business challenges, while driving growth for the OpenText channel.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, on premises or in the cloud. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX,TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

Connect with us:

OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog

Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Copyright © 2019 Open Text. All rights reserved. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text or other respective owners.

OTEX-G

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

For further information: Ryan Hill, OpenText, 416-524-6794, publicrelations@opentext.com, http://www.OpenText.com

Related Links

http://www.OpenText.com

