OpenText Core Share and Core Signature Streamline Secure Document Collaboration

WATERLOO, Ontario, Oct. 8, 2019 /CNW/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), a global leader in Enterprise Information Management (EIM), announced the availability of Core Signature, a key new feature for Core Share, to automate signature and approval workflows across digital businesses. Core Signature brings electronic signature into the OpenText platform, improving information governance, document controls and reducing information sprawl.

"The addition of electronic signature to the OpenText portfolio allows customers to seamlessly handle business processes and approvals within one secure and user-friendly platform," said Muhi Majzoub, EVP and Chief Product Officer, OpenText. "We see file sync and share as simply table stakes. Integration into a full content services platform is what provides a competitive advantage, with real value coming through additive services such as signature and approval, process automation, security and information governance."

IDC further noted "As an integrated component of the OpenText Core Share product, Core Signature manages, and provides an audit trail for the basic workflow, preparation, identity verification, and digital signing tasks."1

OpenText Core Share is a full-featured, cloud-based content collaboration platform. When deployed as part of the market leading OpenText Content Services SaaS platform, Core Share brings together sophisticated information governance with secure collaboration, workflow and federated compliance in the cloud, as well as fully integrating with off-cloud deployments. Integration of Core Share and Core Signature adds collaboration and electronic signature features seamlessly to an organization's system of record.

OpenText Core Share and Core Signature are the latest updates to OpenText's growing roster of next-generation SaaS applications targeting content and information-intensive business processes. Applications for Quality, Capture, Supply Chain, SAP Solutions or Capital Projects help business leaders manage processes and improve productivity.

Product availability

OpenText Core Share and Core Signature are available immediately.

Core Signature is available as an add-on to Core Share for an annual fee of $40 per user.

per user. Subscribers to OpenText Prime Protect can add Core Signature for just $20 per user.

1 Source – OpenText Enterprise World – Preparing for an Automated Cloud Services World, IDC # US45452819, August 2019

