OpenText Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

Sep 04, 2019, 17:05 ET

WATERLOO, Ontario, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ -- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX,TSX: OTEX) confirmed today that each of the proposals submitted to a vote by shareholders at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today in Waterloo, Ontario was approved, including the election of the eleven nominee directors listed in its management proxy circular dated August 2, 2019. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors at the Meeting are set out below. Shareholders holding 213,540,409 common shares representing 79.09% of the outstanding common shares were present in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

On a vote by ballot, each of the following nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of OpenText:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

P. Thomas Jenkins

194,851,653

93.46%

13,627,996

6.54%

Mark J. Barrenechea

202,374,446

97.07%

6,105,203

2.93%

Randy Fowlie

201,313,075

96.56%

7,166,574

3.44%

David Fraser

203,971,863

97.84%

4,507,786

2.16%

Gail E. Hamilton

202,788,532

97.27%

5,691,117

2.73%

Stephen J. Sadler

201,994,641

96.89%

6,485,008

3.11%

Harmit Singh

208,400,210

99.96%

79,439

0.04%

Michael Slaunwhite

197,716,269

94.84%

10,763,380

5.16%

Katharine B. Stevenson

201,980,982

96.88%

6,498,667

3.12%

Carl Jürgen Tinggren

204,416,500

98.05%

4,063,149

1.95%

Deborah Weinstein

190,686,802

91.47%

17,792,847

8.53%

The results of other matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on SEDAR (https://www.sedar.com) and Open Text's Form 8-K filed on EDGAR (https://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml), each of which was filed on September 4, 2019.

About OpenText
OpenText, The Information Company™, a market leader in Enterprise Information Management software and solutions, enabling companies to manage, leverage, secure and gain insight into their enterprise information, on premises or in the cloud.   

