OpenText Announces the Next Generation Enterprise Information Management Cloud at Enterprise World

Bringing Intelligent Automation, Security at Scale and Industry-relevant Integrations to Release 16, new Cloud Editions (OpenText CE) and the OpenText Cloud

WATERLOO, Ontario, July 10, 2019 /CNW/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), a global leader in Enterprise Information Management (EIM), today announced its largest technology update, including a major expansion of EIM cloud capabilities. This latest release advances the company's vision to capture, govern, exchange and use information to its full potential, unlocking the information advantage for its customers.

"Rapid technological advancement, distributed supply chains, cybersecurity concerns, regulatory changes and shifting workforce dynamics require business leaders to embrace new approaches," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO. "We are pleased to announce OpenText Cloud Editions (CE), enabling customers to accelerate innovation, be more secure, and support the changing nature of work and the workforce. This is the most comprehensive release in our history, including Content Services, Business Network, Magellan, EnCase, Security and our CORE SAAS applications."

Flexible cloud designed to meet our customers on their journey to the cloud

OpenText continues to offer flexible, enterprise-grade cloud deployment options for its customers, with strengthened offerings in OpenText Cloud, Business Network and new applications delivered on OpenText OT2™, our EIM-as-a-service cloud offering.

OpenText provides greater content services options in the cloud, with recent partnership announcements with Google and SAP.

This release strengthens industry-relevant SaaS applications on OT2, with new features for Core for Capital Projects, Core for Supplier Exchange, and the launch of Core for SAP SuccessFactors.

Core for Trading Grid offers options for document sharing and collaboration for B2B services customers, ensuring smooth on-boarding of trading partners with common file-sharing interfaces for simple business processes and transactions.

Enabling productivity through AI and business-relevant integrations

Release 16 Enhancement Pack 6 (EP6) provides productivity-boosting AI applications and expansive integrations. This release delivers secure digital experiences that are deeply integrated into customers' business operations.

OpenText has launched OpenText Intelligent Capture, the rebranded, next-generation of OpenText Captiva, introducing new artificial intelligence and process automation capabilities. In addition, OpenText is launching Core Capture, a SaaS capture solution based on our cloud based capture services and delivered on OpenText OT2.

This release continues investments in OpenText Documentum™ with deeper integrations to popular Office applications and automated processes for deploying and managing Documentum in the cloud. OpenText also launched OpenText™ Extended ECM Documentum for SAP® Solutions that integrates Documentum into line of business applications, so users can manage content in context of business processes.

EP6 embeds AI into OpenText eDiscovery solutions with predictive filtering capabilities that learn from human feedback. EP6 also introduces cloud-based OpenText Legal Hold and OpenText Insight review with multi-matter management and machine learning capabilities.

Updates to the OpenText Experience portfolio leverage AI to provide intelligent content suggestions, automatically generate summaries from long-form content and apply metadata with AI-driven asset tagging.

OpenText AppWorks enables intelligent automation across the enterprise with a redesigned developer experience and mobile friendly client to design, build and optimize content and process-centric applications, faster and at lower cost.

EP6 updates OpenText Magellan with tools to help organizations improve the reach, scale, and output of data science and machine learning processes, with expanded and flexible data prep and big data tools.

"Using OpenText Magellan's AI-assisted analytics, we were quickly able to identify tens of thousands of accounts at risk of attrition," said Junid Baharuddin, VP, Core Banking Systems & Analytics Head, PT. Bank Mega. "With an integrated and intelligent view of our customer data, we can better ensure client satisfaction and proactively manage risk."

"OpenText is building key capabilities for our customers' most complex digital challenges. We are creating additional modes of secure collaboration, deepening automation, and providing practical AI solutions for information-intensive businesses," said Muhi Majzoub, OpenText EVP, Engineering. "Release 16 offers a toolset to help companies transform their businesses and develop a sustained and competitive information advantage."

OpenText Cloud Editions (CE)

Organization's today are adopting cloud applications to access the latest features and the most-secure functionality without worrying about upgrading. In 2020, OpenText will launch Release CE, EIM applications that provide cloud deployment flexibility with seamless upgrades wherever customers are running their applications. Release CE will offer cost effective deployment options and security of Private Cloud with simple, quarterly updates that can be applied in the customer's data center, in the OpenText Cloud or in the public cloud. The world's leading EIM portfolio will be fully deployable, on or off cloud, with powerful managed and professional services to ensure success. Release CE follows the highly successful Release 16 of OpenText EIM software and is planned for the first half of 2020.

Offering security and information governance at the scale of global business

As companies grow internationally, OpenText is helping them secure and govern information at scale.

The EnCase™ Endpoint Detection release adds real-time continuous endpoint monitoring, threat detection and endpoint isolation. EnCase™ Forensic adds new capabilities for forensic investigation and new auditing and logging capabilities.

EP6 is the most secure OpenText Content Suite™ release to date, extending security to collaboration inside and outside the firewall with synchronized audit and activity monitoring between Content Suite and Core for Collaboration. Permissions across Content Suite are more visible – through both expanded disposition alerts and permissions auditing.

This release introduces additional layers of security to OpenText eDOCS: document level encryption and activity monitoring to identify, escalate and triage potentially malicious threats to content.

OpenText announces Core Signature

OpenText introduces Core Signature, enabling customers to digitally sign documents with OpenText applications. Core Signature is a complete electronic signing solution, helping customers digitize key approval processes and save time during signature collection.

More information and availability

Release 16 EP6, Business Network Cloud, and OT 19.2 are available immediately. Core Signature is planned for late 2019.

