OpenText Announces Information Reimagined Summits in London and Munich Empowering Business at the Speed of AI

Global business and technology leaders convene to explore how Business AI, Business Clouds, and Business Security are redefining enterprise growth and operations

WATERLOO, ON, March 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) today announced its return to the United Kingdom and Europe for OpenText Summit London 2025 on April 1 and OpenText Summit Munich on April 3, 2025, with OpenText CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea keynoting both Summits. These premier events will bring together IT decision-makers, industry leaders, and technology experts to explore the latest breakthroughs in information management and AI that are driving massive growth and productivity enhancements for the world's largest organizations.

"OpenText is excited to host these summits and demonstrate our transformative solutions powered by our Business Clouds, Business AI and Business Technology," said Mark J. Barrenechea, CEO & CTO, OpenText. "In particular, we will highlight breakthrough AI solutions creating the next generation work force, the digital knowledge worker. Further, we will introduce a new threat detection and management platform, ready to protect enterprises against billions of security events a day. We look forward to hosting you at the OpenText Summits."

Designed for IT decision-makers, industry leaders, and technology expert's leaders navigating rapid transformation, both summits will provide exclusive access to OpenText executives, real-world customer success stories, and hands-on demonstrations of AI & Security solutions that are reshaping work. Attendees will gain expert insights and actionable strategies to design and deliver elevated solution blueprints. OpenText will also detail using its own technology to unlock $1 billion in savings over the next decade through innovation, efficiency, and IT optimization.

OpenText Summit London is scheduled for April 1, 2025 and attendees will hear firsthand from industry leaders and OpenText customers, including Aldi Stores Limited, BAE Systems, SAP, Novacoast, and VILT Group.

Key discussion topics and breakout sessions include:

Harnessing AI for digital transformation, accelerated decision-making, and elevated productivity through smarter, data-driven insights.

The evolution of cyber threats and the opportunities leveraging AI to predict, prevent, and neutralize cyberattacks before they happen.

Simplifying digital complexity for businesses committed to reinventing its information management by eliminating data silos and chaos.

The convergence of AI, cloud, and automation, heightening business agility and operational efficiency.

The Summit will also feature a keynote by renowned neuroscientist and author, Dr Henning Beck, who will explore how AI and brain science intersect to unlock new levels of innovation and how AI will inevitably match and surpass human intelligence.

Additionally, Sue Daley, OBE, Director Technology & Innovation at TechUK, will join a panel discussion on how CIOs can drive digital accessibility and innovation adoption in the public sector.

OpenText Summit Munich 2025, April 3, 2025 and attendees will hear firsthand from Global industry leaders, including Zurich Airport, SoftwareONE AG, Bayer AG, and SAP, who will share real-world insights on leveraging information for competitive advantage and why OpenText remains their trusted provider of choice.

Key topics of discussion, include:

Empowering IT leaders as change agents, shifting from reactive IT operations to proactive, AI-augmented leadership.

Simplifying AI adoption by leveraging augmented analytics and automation to accelerate digital transformation.

Revolutionizing IT Service Desk Management (ITSM) by introducing generative-AI and large language models (LLM) to enhance IT support without compromising reliability.

Enhancing customer and employee experiences by utilizing AI-powered customer communications to drive loyalty and engagement.

OpenText leaders, including EVP and Chief Product Officer, Savinay Berry, Chief Marketing Officer, Sandy Ono, and President Worldwide Sales, Todd Cione, will take the stage at both events to highlight the power of sustainable, customer-centric innovation.

"OpenText is excited to present our comprehensive Information Management platform empowering our customers and partners to build for an awesome future of capabilities," said Mark J. Barrenechea, CEO & CTO, OpenText. "It is a critical time to convene, share ideas, and have a clear direction in a rapidly changing technology ecosystem. We look forward to working alongside industry leaders to turn Information Management powered by AI into real-world impact."

For more information about OpenText's 2025 Summits and to register, please visit the London events page and Munich events page.

