OpenText Announces 24-City Cloud Summit

Worldwide Summit will help Customers transform with Enterprise Information Management in the Cloud

WATERLOO, Ontario, Oct. 7, 2019 /CNW/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), a global leader in Enterprise Information Management (EIM), announced OpenText Cloud Summit, a global 24-city tour to provide expert coaching and support on the journey to the cloud. The event will help organizations map how EIM applications and flexible cloud architecture combine to deliver innovation, growth and business results.

"OpenText is delivering next generation cloud services and applications to power digital business and a modern workforce. The OpenText cloud enables hybrid workloads and brings enterprise-class security to our customers, while maintaining the reliability and agility they depend on," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO. "Our cloud-first approach is redefining the role of information, data and collaboration in the modern workplace."

Cloud Summit will provide guidance on how leaders can transform their businesses through cloud, including discussions with a global roster of IDC analysts on what a cloud-first future means for the EIM industry and the tactics and strategies companies should be using to get there.

Powerful Cloud-first EIM Applications and Services

OpenText EIM applications continue to define the industry. The wide range of applications, including content services, customer experience, collaboration, capture, sharing and electronic signature, along with innovative archiving and information governance solutions, help companies turn information into a competitive advantage.

OpenText Core is the next-generation of SaaS applications designed to help manage information and content-intensive business processes. OpenText Core Share adds file sharing and collaboration to OpenText Content Services. The addition of apps for compliance, legal, quality, customer experience and now Core Signature, help manage processes and improve productivity.

OpenText Business Network – B2B Services and application-to-application connectivity are key to modern business processes, offering flexible, cloud-based any-to-any integrations for advanced supply chains and business process such as invoicing and accounts payable.

OpenText Release CE, expected in April 2020 , will deliver cloud-first versions of market-leading EIM applications. Through automatic updates, containerized apps will deliver an information advantage in a manner designed with reliability and flexibility in mind.

Flexible Cloud for Complex Global Business

Cloud brings both attractive economics and technical benefit. Once companies have a modern infrastructure in place, attention can turn to innovation through compelling new applications and the ability to quickly respond to new trends.

According to IDC, "Running a digital business requires next-generation applications which, in turn, need highly agile and elastic infrastructure. Thus enterprises are migrating their application stacks to the cloud to gain elasticity, agility, and other advantages that are ordinarily unachievable in a legacy datacenter." *

Barrenechea further added, "It is time to upgrade to the OpenText Cloud and create a modern platform for innovation. The OpenText Cloud is an enterprise-ready global cloud infrastructure with seamless integration to Google Cloud Platform, AWS and Azure, and the ability to offer hybrid connections to off-cloud apps and services."

OpenText Cloud Summit Registration Details

Cloud Summit attendees can speak with experts, who will help them assess cloud readiness and scope their unique paths to the cloud. Experts in architecture, cloud economics, and business planning can help companies determine how best to migrate workloads and resources to the cloud. Attendance is free for qualified participants.

Cloud Summits are scheduled for the following cities and dates:

San Francisco, Boston, Milan - November 5

Chicago - November 7

London - November 11

Dusseldorf - November 14

Toronto, Melbourne - November 19

Paris, Johannesburg - November 20

Washington, Singapore - November 21

Madrid - November 27

Munich - November 28 New York - December 3

Stockholm, Eindhoven - December 4

Atlanta, Detroit - December 5

Dallas - December 10

Houston - December 12

Los Angeles - January 23

Dubai - January 29

Tokyo - Coming Soon

Find your city and register online here: https://www.opentext.com/info/opentext-cloud-summit

* "Source - Five Phases of Cloud Migration: A Workload-Centric Discussion on Planning Through the Journey, IDC Document # US45328519, July 2019".

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, on premises or in the cloud. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX,TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

Connect with us:

OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog

Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Copyright © 2019 Open Text. All rights reserved. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text or other respective owners.

OTEX-G

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

For further information: Austin DeArman, OpenText, 202-341-9181, publicrelations@opentext.com, http://www.OpenText.com

Related Links

http://www.OpenText.com

