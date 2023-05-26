MONTRÉAL, May 26, 2023 /CNW/ - With the coming of warmer weather, the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau is pleased to announce the opening of its Aquatic Complex this weekend. From May 27 to June 11, the heated recreational pool will be accessible every weekend, then open every day of the summer as of June 17. Starting May 29, the pool will also be open Monday to Friday for lane swimming throughout the season. Whether you're looking for open swimming as a family or lane swimming in solo, come and enjoy one of the most beautiful outdoor aquatic complexes in Canada!

A host of water activities to discover

In addition to open and lane swimming, visitors can also take advantage of the diving pool's springboards to practice their diving techniques and have fun. Families will also appreciate our poolside water play area, as well as Family Sundays, during which a floating inflatable structure is installed in the recreational pool, creating a fun obstacle course for the little ones.

In addition to welcoming hundreds of swimmers this season, the Aquatic Complex will also host several major sporting events not to be missed, including the Junior National Diving Festival and the Canadian U19 Water Polo Championship. Touring the water will also take place on July 30, introducing children aged 6 to 17 to water sports. The must-see Psicobloc will be back as well from September 1 to 4 for a breathtaking climbing competition.

Many other activities will be added to this summer season, which promises to be diverse and entertaining! Visit parcjeandrapeau.com for complete programming and schedules.

About the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau

Established by the City of Montréal, the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau has a mission to preserve, plan, promote and develop this huge urban park, oversee the healthy coexistence of activities which occur there and ensure its longevity for current and future generations.

For further information: Jessica Gaulin, Communications Advisor, 514 242-5794, [email protected]