MONTREAL, April 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Just in time for the arrival of nice weather, Parc Jean-Drapeau announces the much-awaited opening of the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve's multi-purpose bike path scheduled to open today, on April 9, 2024.

While athletes will benefit from a unique training facility, outdoor enthusiasts and families will discover the versatility of the Circuit's multifunctional bike path. Whether for a leisurely stroll or a more intense training session, this track offers a varied experience suited to all levels of ability and interest, as well as a breathtaking view of Montreal, thanks to its location in the heart of the Saint Lawrence River.

As it will be hosting major events, access to the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve will nevertheless be limited for users on a few occasions during the season. To keep abreast of opening and closing dates, we invite you to visit our website: www.parcjeandrapeau.com.

A safer, more sustainable and higher performing track

Considerable improvements and upgrades have been made to the track in the last year to comply with strict safety and sports excellence standards and provide users with an enhanced overall experience.

A complete resurfacing was done to correct the ergonomics of the track so that it complies with Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) standards, thereby ensuring the best possible surface. Improvements were also made to the drainage system and the lighting was upgraded by using state-of-the-art LED technologies. This has reinforced the safety and visibility in certain areas of the track. In addition, a new setup under the Concorde bridge provides an improved coexistence among various users.

Realizing the crucial role the track plays in the life of sports enthusiasts, we are also committed to enhancing the exclusive training periods to promote a safe and favourable environment for all our users engaged in the practice of sports. This year, starting on June 19, these exclusive training periods will be offered on Wednesdays and Thursdays in the evening.

