MONTRÉAL, June 22, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Jean-Dore Beach, a veritable island of freshness in the heart of Parc Jean-Drapeau, reopens for the season on June 23. Whether you'd like to soak up the sun, play a game of beach volleyball, have a family picnic, enjoy some relaxation time amid nature or simply take a refreshing pause near one of the water stations, this is the place to be for anyone who likes to swim.

A lively beach with loads of water-related activities

Again this year, the Beach has an array of entertaining activities to offer. Aquazilla is back with its many inflatable structures comprised of a series of obstacle courses, and if you're a boating enthusiast, you can rent several types of crafts, including kayaks, pedal boats and stand-up paddleboards (SUP). A new feature this year enables visitors to bring their own SUP or kayak to explore the Beach's lake and its lagoons.

For athletes and casual swimmers alike, the Parc has also made a 300-metre open-water swimming course available in the Beach's lake sector. The course is comprised of three marked-off lanes, making it an ideal facility, either for competitive training or an introduction to the sport, and it enables swimmers to enjoy this body of water at an entirely different level. It should be noted, in order to maintain the recommended 10 metres of physical distancing between swimmers, the capacity for each course is reduced to 30 people per beach time-slot (reservation required).

Sanitary measures in effect

The Société du parc Jean-Drapeau has prepared to accommodate visitors by establishing specific action plans to comply with health and safety measures. Swimmers must arrive on the site wearing their bathing suit because changing rooms are not accessible. The on-site service for loaning life jackets is still available. The Beach's capacity has been reduced to facilitate physical distancing recommended by the INSPQ, however, it is no longer necessary to reserve time slots like last year.

Price grid, concessions and how to get there

Jean-Doré Beach is open every day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., until August 22. After this date, it will only be open on weekends, and will close for the season on September 6. Cost of admission is $9 for adults, $4.50 for children (3 to 13 years of age), free for 2-year olds and under and $22 for a family composed of 2 parents and 2 children.

Swimmers who would like to enjoy some food fare are well served at Jean-Doré Beach, which has a tasty menu on site, including paninis, salads, snacks, icy treats and beverages for all.

A shuttle service offered by the STM (767) is available from the Jean-Drapeau subway station. It's also easy to get to the Beach by bike using Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve. Visitors can use the south entrance, near parking area P4.

About the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau

Established by the City of Montréal, the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau has a mission to preserve, plan, promote and develop this huge urban park, oversee the healthy coexistence of activities which occur there and ensure its longevity for current and future generations.

For any and all information on Parc Jean-Drapeau's programming, please go to parcjeandrapeau.com or follow us on social media @parcjeandrapeau.

