Open letter from the Commission of Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Girls - An appeal to all political leaders

This is an open letter from the Commission of Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous

VANCOUVER, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ -The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls heard the truths of many families and survivors of violence. We call on all political leaders to accept their truths and move forward to implement our Calls for Justice.

We further call on all political leaders to work together to create and implement a National Action Plan with Indigenous peoples at the table to address violence against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA people. With political will, good work can begin immediately. Together, let's make meaningful change to ensure a safe future for Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people in Canada.

