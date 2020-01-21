Open for submissions: CJF Jackman Award for Excellence in Journalism

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - News organizations whose reporting triggered profound and positive change in their communities are encouraged to apply for the Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) Jackman Award for Excellence in Journalism. Two winners are selected annually, one for large media and one for small. This year's deadline for submissions is Feb. 21, 2020.



"Canadian journalists are doing exceptional work in exploring some of Canada's most contentious issues, and the Jackman Award for Excellence in Journalism is critically important because it showcases and honours that brilliant work every year," says jury member Peter Herrndorf, a former media senior executive and CEO of the National Arts Centre.

The award honours a Canadian organization that embodies exemplary journalism with a resulting impact on the community it serves. Since 1996, the CJF has celebrated news organizations that embrace ideals of journalistic excellence – accuracy, independence, accountability, courage and originality.

Last year's winners were CBC News, in the large media category, for its podcast Missing and Murdered: Finding Cleo, exploring the disappearance of a Cree girl taken from her Saskatchewan home in the Sixties Scoop, and the Regina Leader-Post and Saskatoon StarPhoenix, in the small media category, for their joint submission for their coverage of the tragic Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

A shortlist will be announced in April, and the winner will be announced at the CJF Awards—a celebration of 30 years of the CJF—at the Ritz-Carlton in Toronto on June 10, 2020. Early-bird rates for tickets and tables for the gala are available until Feb. 28, 2020.

Those making submissions for the Excellence award can use a joint online form to apply simultaneously for the Michener Award, which recognizes public service journalism and which will be presented at a separate ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, also to be held in June.



About the Canadian Journalism Foundation

Established in 1990, the Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious annual awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.



SOURCE Canadian Journalism Foundation

For further information: Natalie Turvey, President and Executive Director, The Canadian Journalism Foundation, [email protected], 416-955-0396

Related Links

http://www.cjf-fjc.ca

