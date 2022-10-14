MONTRÉAL, Oct. 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - OPAL-RT TECHNOLOGIES—a leading manufacturer of real-time industrial simulation platforms used in fields as diverse as power system, energy conversion, and transportation, including electric vehicles and aerospace— celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2022, with this occasion to be crowned by the company's annual real-time conference, OPAL-RT's RT22, to be held at Le Westin, Montréal this 18-21 October with the theme: "Energizing Tomorrow", and the opening of its brand new office at the Nordelec building.

Jean Bélanger, currently CTO and CEO of OPAL-RT, and Lise Laforce, OPAL-RT's VPE, met each other at Hydro Québec. Years later, they founded together OPAL-RT TECHNOLOGIES in 1997, starting with just seven employees. Since then, the company has experienced steady continued growth—a 260% revenue increase in the last 10 years and more than 360 employees—. As an industry leader, among other awards received during these 25 years, OPAL-RT appeared in the 2017 Annual PROFIT 500 list of Canada's fastest-growing companies and the "Les Affaires 300, Québec's 2021 Most Important SMEs".

Thanks to teamwork, supporting each other through adversity, and driven by innovation, and the evolving customer demand, today, OPAL-RT helps engineers test their prototypes and equipment faster, which leads to accelerating the development of new designs in industries, decreasing costs, and increasing quality.

OPAL-RT TECHNOLOGIES is on its way of realizing its company's credo: "to democratize real-time simulation and put a high-powered simulator on every engineer's desk," so that—also in line with the company's long-term plan—imagination will finally be the only real limit to complex modern system design.

In celebration of its silver jubilee, OPAL-RT finds itself at a unique junction, very typical of these times, and one that allows it to propel green, energy-saving, and future-forward technologies into reality through its customers' projects. The company's various platforms have been used in fast-charging EV (electric vehicle) stations roadside on the Trans-Canada, in test flights of electric commuter aircraft, and they ease the use of digital twinning —recreating a physical object or system on a virtual interface— in such contexts as microgrids and hybrid power delivery networks. "Our innovation roadmap has always inspired us to tread new ground," said Mr. Bélanger, "to work with new ideas and their implementation, and to progress consistently further year after year."

OPAL-RT's fast growth is also largely due to its openness to a multicultural workforce, and its center on finding the best professional talent. Over the years, OPAL-RT employees have counted in their team twenty-eight different nationalities from all over the world, and the company has opened subsidiaries in USA, France, Germany, India, Brazil, and China.

Since 1997, OPAL-RT has earned the trust of over 1,500 customers, including Fortune 500 companies, academic institutions, and research labs. The foundation of all the arduous work done in the last 25 years emerges from that time; their industry-leading edge, endless curiosity, and fruitful partnerships continue— and the company is in the enviable position of having been both a historical pioneer and a futuristic path-builder.

