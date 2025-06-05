MONTREAL, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Opal Hospitality proudly announces the opening of Hôtel Railwayparc Montreal, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, a distinctive 73-room boutique hotel located at 6645 Rue Saint-Jacques in mid-town Montreal.

Developed by Sergakis Holdings, Hôtel Railwayparc blends Montreal's industrial past with its creative present. The hotel's concept draws inspiration from its rail-adjacent location and NDG's evolving spirit—where movement, memory, and design converge. Every detail, from curated artwork to textured interiors, reflects this connection to place.

"We're thrilled to introduce the Tapestry Collection by Hilton to this vibrant part of Montreal," said Perry Vashee, President of Opal Hospitality. "Hôtel Railwayparc delivers premium comfort and local character for travelers and locals alike."

Key amenities include:

Lobby restaurant and bar (Quai 6645)

Hidden speakeasy bar

Modern fitness center

Flexible meeting rooms

Pet-friendly accommodations

Complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi

Ideally situated near NDG's lively shopping and dining, and just minutes from the Montréal–Trudeau airport, the hotel offers both convenience and a fresh perspective for guests.

Guests enrolled in Hilton Honors® enjoy exclusive benefits including flexible payment options, digital check-in, room selection, and Digital Key access via the Hilton Honors app.

To book your stay or learn more, visit:

hilton.com

+1 514-474-6645

Follow us:

Instagram: @railwayparcmontreal

Facebook: Hôtel Railwayparc – Tapestry Collection by Hilton

LinkedIn: Hôtel Railwayparc – Tapestry Collection by Hilton

