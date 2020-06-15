Ooooh Girl, Guess Who's Coming Over! Crave Reveals Celebrity Guest Hosts for CANADA'S DRAG RACE

– BIDDELL, Amanda Brugel, Deborah Cox, Elisha Cuthbert, Tom Green, Jade Hassouné, Traci Melchor, Michelle Visage, Mary Walsh, and Allie X take a seat at the judges table –



– Crave also releases full-length trailer for the series today –



– The search for Canada's first drag superstar begins Thursday, July 2 at 9 p.m. ET –

Tags: @CanadasDragRace, #CanadasDragRace, @CraveCanada, @Crave_PR

News from TheLede.ca

Twitter.com/Crave_PR

TORONTO, June 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Crave announced today the full lineup of celebrity guest hosts that will help CANADA'S DRAG RACE judges Brooke Lynn Hytes, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, and Stacey McKenzie critique some of the finest Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve, and Talent that Canada has to offer! A full-length trailer was also released today, delivering a first look at the CANADA'S DRAG RACE runway and werkroom, plus a sneak peek of the drama, challenges, and surprise appearances that audiences can expect when the series debuts on Thursday, July 2 at 9 p.m. ET, only on Crave in Canada. As was recently announced, CANADA'S DRAG RACE will also air in the UK on BBC Three, in addition to being available in the U.S. and other select territories on WOW Presents Plus.

Featuring Canadian talent from the world of television, music, film, comedy, and fashion, plus a very special guest from the RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE family, the full lineup of guest hosts that will help critique runway looks, and more, includes:

For the full trailer, click here.

For the full release, click here.

SOURCE Crave

For further information: Adam Slinn, [email protected]