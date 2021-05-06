ONTransfer.ca Launches the Ontario Student Transfer Fair 2021

As an all-digital fair, the Ontario Student Transfer Fair 2021 means no travel and no public gatherings are required. Accessible on desktop, tablet, and mobile phone — thanks to vFairs ' sophisticated Virtual Event Platform — registered students will have the chance for break-out sessions and the ability to learn and network with students and transfer representatives. Attendees are encouraged to:

listen to live institution presentations;

download transfer-related content;

chat and video-conference with a transfer expert; and

browse exhibits from publicly funded postsecondary institutions from across Ontario in the Exhibitor Hall.

For students unable to attend all desired presentations, recordings will be accessible for a full 30 days after the live event!

As of today, participating Ontario institutions include:

Algoma University ,

, Algonquin College ,

, Brock University ,

, Canadore College,

Carleton University ,

, Collège Boréal,

Collège La Cité,

Durham College,

College, Fanshawe College,

Fleming College,

College, George Brown College ,

, Humber College ,

, King's University College,

Lakehead University ,

, McMaster University ,

, Mohawk College ,

, Nipissing University ,

, Ontario Tech University,

Oshki-Pimache-O-Win: The Wenjack Education Institute,

Queen's University,

Ryerson University ,

, Saint-Paul University,

University, Sault College,

Seneca College ,

, University of Guelph (and University of Guelph -Humber),

(and -Humber), Université de Hearst ,

, University of Toronto , (and UofT Mississauga),

, (and UofT Mississauga), University of Waterloo ,

, Western University ,

, Wilfrid Laurier University , and

, and York University .

Head to ONTransferFair.ca as more institutions sign-on and for updates to the day's agenda of events. Then join us on May 20, 2021 for The Ontario Student Transfer Fair: Where your transfer opportunities are (virtually!) endless …

ONTransfer.ca is an online service offered by the Ontario Council on Articulation and Transfer (ONCAT) that provides searching functionality for students and stakeholders to explore program pathways and course equivalencies across postsecondary institutions. As a not-for-profit, ONCAT was created to enhance academic pathways and reduce barriers for students looking to transfer in Ontario. ONCAT is funded by the Government of Ontario.

