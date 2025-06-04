Helping Ontario Students Succeed: ONCAT Funds Innovative Projects to Support Postsecondary Learner Mobility

TORONTO, June 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Dr. Adrienne Galway, President and CEO of the Ontario Council on Articulation and Transfer (ONCAT), announced funding to support projects that help students access postsecondary opportunities across Ontario's public colleges, universities, and Indigenous Institutes. From April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025, ONCAT awarded $2.04 million in funding for 29 institutional projects.

"ONCAT's funding for institutional projects will reduce barriers and smooth transitions for learners," said Dr. Galway. "We prioritize innovative initiatives with the potential to scale or be adopted across institutions, that help learners successfully navigate their academic journey and receive appropriate recognition for previous academic and work experience. Our mission is to ensure that learners complete their postsecondary credentials and transition successfully into the workforce."

"Our province's postsecondary education programs are building Ontario's workforce of today and tomorrow," said Nolan Quinn, Minister of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security. "Our government is proud to support ONCAT and their critical efforts to reduce barriers for students looking to get the training they need to begin successful careers that meet our province's labour market needs."

"ONCAT's funding empowers institutions to collaborate and innovate in support of student success," said Kevin Weaver, President and CEO of Georgian College, and Co-Chair of ONCAT's Board of Directors. "These projects provide practical solutions that make it easier for learners to move forward with confidence," added Dr. Lesley Rigg, President and Vice-Chancellor of Brock University, and Co-Chair of ONCAT's Board of Directors. "Together, we're building a more connected and responsive postsecondary system that puts learners at the centre and helps them reach their full potential."

ONCAT-funded projects showcase innovative approaches to enhancing learner mobility across Ontario's postsecondary sector. Examples of institutional projects and collaborative initiatives include:

Building Pathways: Kinesiology to Massage Therapy

Lead institution: Ontario Tech University

Partner organization: Durham College

Builds pathway opportunities from Kinesiology to Massage Therapy programs. By developing new course materials, the pathway will reduce the time required to complete a second program—helping learners enter the labour market sooner.

Creating Engineering Pathways for Military-connected Learners

Lead institution: Lakehead University

Partner organization: Georgian College

Develops specialized pathways for military-connected learners to enrol in accredited Bachelor of Engineering programs. By recognizing the skills and experiences from the Canadian Armed Forces, the project will expand access to programs that support in-demand labour market sectors.

Embracing A Two-Eyed Seeing Approach to Prior Learning Assessment and Recognition

Lead institution: Brock University

Project summary: Implements culturally relevant assessment practices for admission and advanced standing. By creating resources that support Prior Learning Assessment and Recognition, the project will increase opportunities for Indigenous learners to access postsecondary programs.

Improving Program Delivery to Enhance Learner Mobility

Lead institution: St. Clair College

Improves program delivery to enhance accessibility and learner mobility. By modularizing courses, standardizing assessments, developing bridging resources and leveraging online platforms, the project will create flexible pathways that support student success.

Developing Evidence-informed Practices for Prior Learning Assessment and Recognition

Lead institution: Humber Polytechnic

Develops evidence-informed resources for Prior Learning Assessment and Recognition. By implementing new strategies and practices for PLAR advising, this project will help more learners access postsecondary opportunities that advance their professional goals.

Improving Transfer Opportunities for Francophone and Bilingual Students

Lead institution: Laurentian University

Reviews a framework for articulation agreements between institutions that deliver French-language programs. By updating credit recognition analyses, the project will facilitate more opportunities for Francophone and bilingual students to pursue their educational and professional goals.

Engaging Faculty to Support Prior Learning Assessment and Recognition

Lead institution: Loyalist College

Creates resources that support faculty engagement with policies and practices related to Prior Learning Assessment and Recognition. By expanding PLAR awareness across the institution, this project will promote flexible, responsive and equitable access to postsecondary education.

