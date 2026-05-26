TORONTO, May 26, 2026 /CNW/ - OntarioMD, the leading digital health partner for Ontario's community clinicians, today announced it has been named the winner of the 2026 Swaay.Health Award for Website of the Year for its OntarioMD.live conference website.

OntarioMD Wins Prestigious 2026 Swaay.Health Award for Website of the Year (CNW Group/OntarioMD Inc.)

The Swaay.Health Awards celebrate the achievements, excellence, and creativity of healthcare marketers, PR professionals, communications leaders, and patient experience advocates nationwide. OntarioMD was recognized for its website dedicated specifically to its Digital Health Virtual Symposium and its in-person Digital Health Conference. The website provides physicians, nurses, other allied health professionals and their staff with a streamlined, interactive experience with the conferences and the valuable educational programming they offer.

"We're incredibly proud of our Marketing and Communications team for the creativity, vision, and deep understanding of clinicians' continuing medical education needs that brought OntarioMD.live to life," said Robert Fox, CEO of OntarioMD. "This recognition reflects not just an attractive and practical website, but a platform that is flexible and easy for busy clinicians to use. We're grateful to Swaay.Health for this honour and to our community for continuing to engage with, and shape, a digital experience that supports them."

The 2026 awards program was highly competitive, making the recognition particularly meaningful.

"At a time when marketing and patient experience budgets are being cut, it's more important than ever for us to highlight the incredibly talented people, teams, content, and campaigns in healthcare that stood out over the past twelve months," said Colin Hung, Editor-in-Chief at Swaay.Health. "Winning a Swaay.Health Award is no small feat. We received hundreds of high-quality nominations. This year's winners were truly the best of the best."

"Swaay.Health has always been about lifting each other up," explained John Lynn, founder of Swaay.Health. "We feel it is our duty to share the good work being done by others so that we can all learn. The 2026 winners are inspiring. They are not letting the economic uncertainty hold them back. We need more of that!"

To learn more about OntarioMD's award-winning website, visit OntarioMD.live.

About OntarioMD: OntarioMD (OMD) is a national leader in advancing artificial intelligence (AI) and other innovative technologies for primary care. The organization has more than 20 years of proven success in developing and deploying digital health solutions that improve patient care. OMD also provides change management support to clinicians to help them use the technology effectively. OMD is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Ontario Medical Association. It receives funding from the Province of Ontario, through its agency Ontario Health, to enable the adoption of digital tools for family physicians, specialists, nurse practitioners and their staff to digitally optimize their practices.

About Swaay.Health: Swaay.Health helps build a brighter healthcare future by inspiring those who want to create it. Through the power of stories and positivity, we bring together a community of healthcare marketing, PR, communications, and patient experience professionals. Swaay.Health covers the trends, challenges, news, expert insights, and technologies that the healthcare marketing community needs to know. For more information, visit swaay.health.

SOURCE OntarioMD Inc.

Media Contact: Kathy Tudor, Director, Marketing & Communications, [email protected]