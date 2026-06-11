OntarioMD Enhances Privacy and Security Training Amid Growing Clinician Use of AI

TORONTO, June 11, 2026 /CNW/ - OntarioMD (OMD) has launched new online Privacy and Security Training for the Healthcare Sector that addresses the growing use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) by clinicians. The course content, re-designed for ease of use, includes practical information and resources for using AI tools safely.

Protect what matters. OntarioMD's Privacy and Security Training for the Healthcare Sector and Virtual Care Privacy and Security Training.

"Administrative burden remains a significant challenge across the health system, particularly for family physicians. Physicians want to explore technologies that can help, but they also need to be confident they are protecting patient privacy and meeting regulatory responsibilities," said Dr. Chandi Chandrasena, Chief Medical Officer of OntarioMD.

AI scribes are showing promise in helping address the administrative burden by generating clinical notes during patient visits. By reducing time spent on documentation, these tools can help clinicians focus fully on patient care.

OMD's Privacy & Security Training for the Healthcare Sector is a comprehensive online course on key privacy and cybersecurity concepts developed for clinicians working in community and hospital settings. It covers privacy legislation, i.e., Ontario's Personal Health Information Protection Act (PHIPA), the obligations of Health Information Custodians (HIC) of personal health information (PHI) under the Act, the dos and don'ts for protecting PHI from security incidents and breaches, legal and professional obligations related to the use of AI tools, and cybersecurity tips and scenarios informed by real-world clinician experiences.

The newly updated course provides much-needed guidance for clinicians increasingly interested in AI's potential, but who remain cautious about the implications for patient data and security.

In a recent survey by the Canadian Medical Association and the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, 49% of respondents report that the most prominent concern about the adoption of AI scribes is medico-legal and privacy risk.

"AI has the potential to help free up valuable time for physicians," says Ariane Siegel, General Counsel & Chief Privacy Officer of OMD, "but understanding the privacy, security and governance requirements for using these tools in clinical practice is essential."

OMD encourages physicians, nurse practitioners and clinic teams interested in AI-enabled technology to complete the course to ensure they are prepared to adopt these innovations safely and responsibly.

What healthcare professionals are saying about the new training:

"As clinicians, we're navigating rapid changes in digital health, and with already busy workloads, it's challenging to ensure we're integrating new AI tools safely into our practices. OMD's Privacy & Security courses take the guesswork out of that process – the new course is relevant, practical, and aligned with the realities of clinical practice today." -- Dr. Loredana D., Family Physician

"I found the new AI content particularly valuable in understanding how PHIPA applies when using AI applications. The emphasis on reviewing outputs for accuracy and ensuring reasonable safeguards are in place gave me greater confidence in adopting these tools." - Roger M., Clinic Executive

"This course made me realize that, as AI is making a patchwork entrance into our daily workflow in healthcare, we are treading dangerous territory where we may forget privacy and patient safety regulation. This course reminds me of basic principles and also re-orients me to patient safety and my responsibilities under the College, as I assess and participate in using new AI tools. Thanks again!" - Dr. Anna S., Family Physician

About OntarioMD: OntarioMD (OMD) is a national leader in advancing artificial intelligence (AI) and other innovative technologies for family physicians, specialists, nurse practitioners in Ontario communities and their staff. The company has more than 20 years of proven success in developing and deploying technology solutions that improve patient care. OMD also provides change management support to help clinicians integrate technology into their workflows to digitally optimize their practices. OMD is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Ontario Medical Association. It receives funding from the Province of Ontario, through its agency Ontario Health.

SOURCE OntarioMD Inc.

Media Contact: Bernadette Vanneste, Senior Media Advisor, [email protected]